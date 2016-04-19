Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are Total Twinsies in N.Y.C.  

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen may have stepped away from the public eye a bit, but that won't stop them from showing off their similar fashion sensibilities while they're out and about.

The 29-year-old twins stepped out in the streets of New York City Thursday, grabbing coffee on Madison Avenue in nearly matching outfits. As they enjoyed the warm temps in the Big Apple, the Row designers shielded their eyes with shades. Mary-Kate wore a navy coat, blue slacks, and low black heels, while Ashley opted for orange-rimmed shades, a navy blazer, black cropped trousers, and black loafers.

Don't look for the former actors, who seem to have a love for chic dark-hued ensembles, to document their sisters' day out on social media, though. The pair has strayed away from it altogether, even though they gave fans a glimmer of hope when they posted their first-ever public snap on Instagram as a part of of an Elizabeth and James Instagram takeover earlier this month.

First public selfie ever 😕 😜 @ElizandJames #SephoraTakeover A photo posted by Sephora (@sephora) on Apr 13, 2016 at 10:30am PDT

Fingers crossed they'll come back to the 'gram for more.