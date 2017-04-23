Happy Birthday, Jaime King! See Her Sweetest Moments with BFF Taylor Swift

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Olivia Bahou
Apr 23, 2017 @ 7:30 am

Happy birthday, Jaime King! The Hart of Dixie star turns 38 today. With a successful modeling career under her belt and a long acting résumé, the stunning star is focused on her latest role: mom.

King welcomed two-year-old James Knight back in 2013 with hubby Kyle Newman, and gave birth to Leo Thames in July 2015, but King isn’t the only one looking over her little one: Her BFF Taylor Swift is little Leo’s godmother.

From their first meeting back in 2014, this adorable duo has been ultra supportive. Between their awards show dates and their snuggle sessions with Leo, their every meeting is picture-perfect.

Keep scrolling to see their sweetest BFF moments.

1 of 8 Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

At the 2014 Golden Globes After-Party

The BFFs, along with squad member Hailee Steinfeld, cheesed in matching black and white outfits after the Golden Globes.

2 of 8 Charley Gallay/Getty Images

At The Weinstein Company's Academy Award party

The blonde bombshells looked stunning at a 2014 Oscars party.

3 of 8 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

At the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

The gorgeous duo cuddled up with matching red lips, though their red carpet attire couldn't be any more different.

4 of 8 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

At the 2015 Warner Bros. and InStyle Post-Golden Globe Party

Swift and King posed with fellow squad member Lorde at InStyle's 2015 Golden Globes after-party.

5 of 8 Instagram/@jaime_king

With King's pregnant belly

The model posted this sweet photo in March 2015, writing, "@taylorswift will forever be looking over our new baby."

6 of 8 Instagram/@taylorswift

Meeting her godson

Swift shared this sweet shot in July of 2015, writing, "Meeting my boy."

7 of 8 Instagram/@jaime_king

Posing with Leo Thames

"This one goes in the baby book. Godmother love," King captioned this adorable pic in January 2016.

8 of 8 Instagram/@taylorswift

Celebrating Leo's adorable milestone

Swift was on hand to celebrate the six month anniversary of her godson's birth. "LT is 6 months old today," she captioned the sweet photo

