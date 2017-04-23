Happy Birthday, Jaime King! See Her Sweetest Moments with BFF Taylor Swift

Happy birthday, Jaime King! The Hart of Dixie star turns 38 today. With a successful modeling career under her belt and a long acting résumé, the stunning star is focused on her latest role: mom.

King welcomed two-year-old James Knight back in 2013 with hubby Kyle Newman, and gave birth to Leo Thames in July 2015, but King isn’t the only one looking over her little one: Her BFF Taylor Swift is little Leo’s godmother.

From their first meeting back in 2014, this adorable duo has been ultra supportive. Between their awards show dates and their snuggle sessions with Leo, their every meeting is picture-perfect.

Keep scrolling to see their sweetest BFF moments.