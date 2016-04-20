Mariah Carey & Ciara Will Be Performing at the 2016 Essence Festival—See the Full Lineup!

Summer just got a little more exciting. Essence has revealed its complete lineup of star-studded performers for the 2016 Essence Festival, which will be held at the Superdome in New Orleans in July. Mariah Carey, Ciara, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and Common are just a few of the music stars set to hit the stage, with Carey scheduled to perform July 2, along with Common and Jeremih on the mainstage.

Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, Ciara and Andra Day will rock the mainstage July 3, and Maxwell, New Edition, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Tyrese, Faith Evans, and Estelle will kick off the show July 1.

Take a peek at the full list of performers below, which includes additional music artists who will be performing in the venue's superlounges throughout the weekend:

Friday, July 1

Mainstage: Maxwell, New Edition, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Tyrese, Faith Evans, Estelle.

Superlounges: Digable Planets, Daley, Eric Bellinger, Lion Babe, The Internet, Tweet, Estelle, Mali Music, V. Bozeman, Kelly Price, Zakes Bantwini, Skye Wanda.

Saturday, July 2

Mainstage: Mariah Carey, Charlie Wilson, Common, Jeremih.

Superlounges: Doug E. Fresh, Tink, Jidenna, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, St. Beauty, Lalah Hathaway, Judith Hill, Wizkid, Lady Leshurr.

Sunday, July 3

Mainstage: Kendrick Lamar, Puff Daddy & The Family, Ciara, Andra Day.

Superlounges: MC Lyte, Dej Loaf, Cyril Neville, Leon Bridges, Kehlani, New Breed Brass Band, Robert Glasper, BJ The Chicago Kid, The Brand New Heavies, Little Simz.

For tickets to this year's Essence Festival, visit: essencefestival.com.