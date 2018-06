The Fall Out Boy bassist and his longtime girlfriend announced their pregnancy on Instagram New Year's Day. “Happy New Year! We’re kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet: coming to our family in 2018 ... love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint,” Wentz captioned a photo of his two kids. The pair, who began dating in 2011, are already parents to son Saint Lazslo, 3; and Wentz shares son Bronx Mowgli, 9, with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson Ross.