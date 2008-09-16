New York Hot Spots

4 of 12 Courtesy of Burger Joint

Burger Joint

STAR PATRONS Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively

THE SCOOP No fuss, no frills. Five years ago the posh Le Parker Meridien hotel set up a casual spot where celebrities and New York insiders can enjoy an authentic backyard burger and fries. The décor is minimal-wood walls, diner banquettes and bar stools are all part of the charm of this midtown spot. Tip: the restaurant is hidden beside the front desk at the hotel, so be on the lookout for the neon hamburger over the door.

WHAT TO ORDER Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles, mustard and ketchup, $7.50 and French Fries, $3.50. You can also get a Pitcher of Beer, $17 if you're in a big group or a milkshake with your order after 3 p.m., $5.



119 West 56th Street

212-245-500-