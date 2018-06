1. CARLISLE'S WIG: "Peter [Facinelli] wears a wig to play Carlisle in New Moon because it was so difficult to keep matching the color in the first movie," says McIntyre. "But we styled it very much like his own hair-we blew it out straight and used a little Fekkai for Men Grooming Clay. For the scenes that take place in the past, we even flat ironed it!"2. BELLA'S DRESS: "I decided that Alice would want to buy something pretty for Bella," Monaghan says of the custom-designed dress Bella wears on her birthday. "But I kept the look rooted in Bella's world by choosing green fabric and making it feel vintage. We added the Old Navy sweater because it's something she would have in her closet. And the sneakers would be the prettiest ones she owns."