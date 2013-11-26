Channel Your Inner Katniss Everdeen with Catching Fire Costume Designer Trish Summerville's Net-a-Porter Collection

While the special effects in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire are truly something to behold, that's certainly not the only visual feast that has captured our attention lately. Hot on our radar at the moment are the carefully constructed outfits created and styled by the film’s renowned costume designer, Trish Summerville. Known for bringing to Lisbeth Salander to life in Girl with a Dragoon Tattoo, and most recently the outrageous Effie Trinket, she’s now turning her attention to you—Summerville has created a 24-piece collection inspired by her work in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire for online retailer Net-a-Porter.

"I think that what’s great for costume designers is choosing different types of projects," Summerville said of working on Catching Fire and ultimately the collection for Net-a-Porter. "We get challenged on creating this world and giving the characters clues so that they can develop these characters, so I like doing both. I like doing everything and constantly changing everything up because it challenges me." So if you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner Katniss Everdeen, now you can! Ranging in price from $75 to $995, the collection is filled with luxe leather items, kitshy t-shirts, and Mockingjay-inspired jewelry that will transport you to Panem. Shop the collection now at net-a-porter.com.

MORE:

• 5 Hunger Games Looks to Try In Real Life

• 3 Ways Jennifer Lawrence is like Katniss Everdeen

• Inspired by Katniss: Our Favorite Braids