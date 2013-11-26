Channel Your Inner Katniss Everdeen with Catching Fire Costume Designer Trish Summerville's Net-a-Porter Collection

Murray Close, Courtesy (3)
Jennifer Davis
Nov 26, 2013 @ 4:24 am

While the special effects in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire are truly something to behold, that's certainly not the only visual feast that has captured our attention lately. Hot on our radar at the moment are the carefully constructed outfits created and styled by the film’s renowned costume designer, Trish Summerville. Known for bringing to Lisbeth Salander to life in Girl with a Dragoon Tattoo, and most recently the outrageous Effie Trinket, she’s now turning her attention to you—Summerville has created a 24-piece collection inspired by her work in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire for online retailer Net-a-Porter.

"I think that what’s great for costume designers is choosing different types of projects," Summerville said of working on Catching Fire and ultimately the collection for Net-a-Porter. "We get challenged on creating this world and giving the characters clues so that they can develop these characters, so I like doing both. I like doing everything and constantly changing everything up because it challenges me." So if you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner Katniss Everdeen, now you can! Ranging in price from $75 to $995, the collection is filled with luxe leather items, kitshy t-shirts, and Mockingjay-inspired jewelry that will transport you to Panem. Shop the collection now at net-a-porter.com.

MORE:
• Hunger Games Looks to Try In Real Life
3 Ways Jennifer Lawrence is like Katniss Everdeen
• Inspired by Katniss: Our Favorite Braids

1 of 16 Courtesy

Laser-cut Patent-leather Dress

$995; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
2 of 16 Courtesy

Leather bomber jacket

$695; net-a-porter.com.

3 of 16 Courtesy

Love stretch-jersey T-shirt

$75; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
4 of 16 Courtesy

Silver ear cuff

$185; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
5 of 16 Courtesy

Ruched stretch-silk chiffon dress

$495; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
6 of 16 Courtesy

Jacquard-trimmed twill jumpsuit

$415; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
7 of 16 Courtesy

Silver cuff

$280; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
8 of 16 Courtesy

Paneled skinny leather pants

$595; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
9 of 16 Courtesy

Honeycomb-print stretch-jersey jacket

$375; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
10 of 16 Courtesy

Faux fur-trimmed wool coat

$695; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
11 of 16 Courtesy

Silver pendant necklace

$215; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
12 of 16 Courtesy

Girl On Fire modal-blend jersey sweatshirt

$140; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
13 of 16 Courtesy

Girl On Fire stretch-jersey T-shirt

$75; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
14 of 16 Courtesy

Sequin-embellished crepe and tulle dress

$495; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
15 of 16 Courtesy

Mockingjay printed silk-chiffon dress

$550; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
16 of 16 Courtesy

Honeycomb-print stretch-jersey leggings

$125; net-a-porter.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!