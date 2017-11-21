Neil Patrick Harris's Stylish Twins Are Too Cute—See Their Sweetest Moments

Nov 21, 2017

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s 7-year-old twins must be two of the happiest, most photogenic kids in Hollywood. With two endlessly entertaining dads, it’s no wonder Harper and Gideon are always cheesing for the camera—they probably can’t help themselves!

The Burtka-Harris siblings are already so fortunate in so many different ways—they, of course, have tons of love and support pouring in from their parents, but growing up in the age of social media, they also have an awesome living document of their childhood that most generations don’t: Instagram.

Both Burtka and Harris have been sharing photos of the twins on the visual social media platform throughout their lives. In fact, both proud dads’ accounts are pretty much overrun by adorable photos of Gideon and Harper.

The lucky twins will be able to relive all their childhood milestones through their dads’ photos and captions—and so will we.

Browse through below for a look at some of the Burtka-Harris kids’ most adorable moments.

1 of 24 Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Ringing in the holidays as a family

Harper and Gideon joined their dads at the 2017 Saks Fifth Avenue & Disney Once Upon a Holiday Window Unveiling in N.Y.C. and they sure looked cozy while doing it. What a fun way to kick off the holiday season.

2 of 24 nph/Instagram

Most stylish 6-year-olds at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Harper and Gideon looked posh in their preppiest summer wear at the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. 

3 of 24 nph/Instagram

Celebrating National Sibling Day

"Happy #dayafternationalsiblingsday to my favorite two twins," NPH captioned this adorable photo of the twins prepping for Easter in the kitchen.

4 of 24 nph/Instagram

The twins get a visit from Leprechauns

Harper and Gideon didn't look all too pleased after their house got trashed by Leprechauns. "Gideon and Harper were far from pleased by all this Irish mischief. Toilet paper everywhere. Cushions upended. Dining room chairs in a pile. iPad taped to the chandelier. Whiskey drank," Harris wrote.

5 of 24 nph/Instagram

Valentine's Day Celebration

The siblings celebrated V-Day in style wearing matching heart tees and glasses. "Happy Valentine's Day from these two bundles of love! #cupids," NPH wrote.

6 of 24 dbelicious/Instagram

Snow (Cone) Days

The kids celebrated their snow day by enjoying a couple snow cones, thanks to dad David Burtka.

7 of 24 dbelicious/Instagram

Getting goofy at breakfast

"Nothing like a Disney breakfast!!" Burtka captioned this silly pic.

8 of 24 dbelicious/instagram

The Burtka-Harris Clan Adopts a Puppy

"Introducing the newest member of our family GIDGET!," Burtka captioned this adorable collage of the newly adopted pup in November 2016. "Thank you @animalleague and @bethostern #getyourrescueon."

9 of 24 nph/instagram

Gideon and Harper Attend Their First Football Game

"First football game for these two (not quite) giants. Go Big Blue! #nygiants," NPH captioned this smiley photo of his twins at their first New York Giants game in November 2016. Those are some pretty great seats to watch your team win (28 to 23 against the Philadelphia Eagles)!

10 of 24 dbelicious/instagram

HARPER LOVES ANCHOVIES—FOR BREAKFAST

David Burtka posted this picture of Harper and her breakfast of choice in early November 2016, writing: "This is what my daughter asked for for breakfast... a plate of anchovies. What a strange child..." We must say, we agree—that's an odd pick, Harper. 

11 of 24 nph/Instagram

Together, Harper and Gideon Achieve Their Zen

The blonde twosome look completely at peace meditating together on a rock—or, as dad Neil Patrick Harris puts it: “Meditation rocks.”

12 of 24 dbelicious/Instagram

Gideon and Harper Share The Love

The charming twins encounter love and support at every turn, like while they’re feasting on a plate of shrimp.  

13 of 24 nph/Instagram

Harper Enjoys the Beach with Her Dads

A daddy's girl through and through, Harper can't contain her excitement while dancing around with her loving fathers.

14 of 24 nph/Instagram

Gideon and Harper Get Into the Groove

Clearly, the world's coolest 6-year-olds have a theatrical future ahead of them. 

15 of 24 nph/Instagram

Gideon and Harper Strike a Pose

The twins celebrate their first day of school with city kid attitude and adorable sunglasses. 

16 of 24 nph/Instagram

Gideon and Harper Celebrate Halloween

The Burtka-Harris clan celebrates Halloween like no other. In 2013, Harper and Gideon channeled Alice and the Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, respectively, while their dads twinned as Tweedledee and Tweedledum.

17 of 24 nph/Instagram

Gideon and Harper Dress Up for Dance Class

Harper and Gideon don't need Halloween as an excuse to up their disguise game—any old day of the week is just fine for these two. 

18 of 24 nph/Instagram

Gideon and Harper Are the Best of Friends

The sweet brother and sister wrapped their arms lovingly around each other while admiring the serene water ahead.

19 of 24 nph/Instagram

Gideon and Harper Go Back in Time

The twins posed outside their home in glorious retro costumes—we hope they're enrolled in children's theater!

20 of 24 nph/Instagram

Gideon and Harper Combat the Rain in Style

Rocking bold hues and colorful prints, the Burtka-Harris twins are ready to battle the elements—and pose for an L.L.Bean catalogue in the process.

21 of 24 nph/Instagram

Gideon and Harper Celebrate Easter

Coordinating in seasonal yellow, the twins looks eager to bust into their Easter baskets' bounty. 

22 of 24 nph/Instagram

Gideon and Harper Feast

These classy six-year-olds are far from picky. Here they are enjoying a festive holiday dinner. 

23 of 24 nph/Instagram

Gideon and Harper Experience Frozen in 3D

The tots were all smiles in their fashionable 3D glasses, full pails of popcorn at the ready. 

24 of 24 nph/Instagram

Gideon and Harper Get Into the Holiday Season

Those little snowmen are bigger than the twins! 

