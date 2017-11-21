Neil Patrick Harris's Stylish Twins Are Too Cute—See Their Sweetest Moments

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s 7-year-old twins must be two of the happiest, most photogenic kids in Hollywood. With two endlessly entertaining dads, it’s no wonder Harper and Gideon are always cheesing for the camera—they probably can’t help themselves!

The Burtka-Harris siblings are already so fortunate in so many different ways—they, of course, have tons of love and support pouring in from their parents, but growing up in the age of social media, they also have an awesome living document of their childhood that most generations don’t: Instagram.

Both Burtka and Harris have been sharing photos of the twins on the visual social media platform throughout their lives. In fact, both proud dads’ accounts are pretty much overrun by adorable photos of Gideon and Harper.

I am one day late, cause my phone fell in the ocean.... yikes!! But Happy Birthday to the most loving, fearless and most adventurous eaters I know!! @nph And I love you Gideon and Harper! A post shared by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Oct 13, 2016 at 5:23am PDT

The lucky twins will be able to relive all their childhood milestones through their dads’ photos and captions—and so will we.

Browse through below for a look at some of the Burtka-Harris kids’ most adorable moments.