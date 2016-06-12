Neil Patrick Harris's Twins Graduated Preschool—See How They Celebrated

Neil Patrick Harris's little "monkeys" make up the cutest circus we've ever seen. On Friday, Harris's 5-year-old twins Harper and Gideon graduated from preschool, and on Saturday, they took to the jungle gym to celebrate.

Harris posted an adorable Instagram picture of the two kids showing off their skills on the playground. Harper was swinging from two rings while wearing a cute dress with an orange top and black-and-white striped skirt. Gideon, on the other hand, hung onto another ring while sporting a blue polo and khaki shorts. Harris was clearly proud of his little ones, captioning the image, "Harper and Gideon graduated from the amazing Weekday School on Friday. Now they're just monkeying around. #nextstopkindergarten."

Harper and Gideon graduated from the amazing Weekday School on Friday. Now they're just monkeying around. #nextstopkindergarten A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jun 11, 2016 at 7:57pm PDT

The blonde twins definitely retained some valuable business skills from their first few years of schooling. On Friday, Harris's husband David Burtka posted a picture of the two kids on his own Instagram, showing off their lemonade, cookies, and popcorn stand—which was a hit, to say the least. According to Burtka's caption, the budding entrepreneurs made $40 off their pop-up business. And if that wasn't impressive enough, the twins selflessly donated their proceeds to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The kids made $40 selling popcorn, cookies and lemonade. Super proud of them. We are sending it to the @aspca Neil I said we triple the amount to help poor animals in need. They deserve a small present right? A photo posted by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Jun 9, 2016 at 6:57am PDT

RELATED: Neil Patrick Harris's Twins Are "Too Cool for School" in This Hilarious Photo

If the twins' generous entrepreneurial spirit is any indication, we have a feeling they're going to take kindergarten by storm—after they enjoy their summer vacation, that is.