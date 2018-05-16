whitelogo
whitelogo
Neil Lane
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Neil Lane
Celebrity
3 Pieces of Jewelry Meghan Markle Will Wear on Her Wedding Day
May 16, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Weddings
6 Creative Engagement Ring Photos That Won’t Make People Roll Their Eyes
Mar 20, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Lifestyle
Why More Brides Are Opting for Nontraditional Engagement Rings
Feb 13, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Most Recent
Weddings
Neil Lane Dishes About Designing Engagement Rings for
The Bachelor
—and His New
InStyle
Column
Jan 01, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Weddings
Neil Lane on How to Deal If Your Heirloom Engagement Ring Is So Not Your Style
Jan 01, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Movies
Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez Opt for Sweet Pastels at the Premiere for
Home
Mar 23, 2015 @ 9:59 am
TV Shows
Why Bachelor Chris Soules Should Propose With a 3-carat Cushion Cut Ring
Mar 09, 2015 @ 5:06 pm
Most Recent
Oscars
What the Diamonds from the Oscars 2015 Red Carpet Would Cost to Own
Feb 23, 2015 @ 2:32 pm
Red Carpet
See Zoe Saldana's Amazing Post-Baby Physique On the Oscars Red Carpet
Feb 22, 2015 @ 7:38 pm
Jewelry
#RocksMyWorld: Have a Close-up Look at Some of the Most Amazing Jewels From the 2014 Grammys
Feb 07, 2015 @ 8:20 am
Celebrity Moms
Kristen Bell Is Pretty in Pink for Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Debut
Jan 07, 2015 @ 9:25 pm
Celebrity
Go Behind the Scenes of Our February Cover Shoot With Jennifer Aniston
Jan 02, 2015 @ 3:25 pm
American Music Awards
See All the Best Looks from the AMAs Red Carpet!
Nov 23, 2014 @ 9:00 pm
Movies
Jennifer Garner: Nothing Compares to the Day When You Marry the Man of Your Dreams
Oct 07, 2014 @ 12:45 pm
Jewelry
Relive Hollywood's Most Glamorous Era with Neil Lane's New Jewelry Exhibit
Sep 12, 2014 @ 7:18 am
Red Carpet
2014 Emmys Trend Alert! See the Stars Who Embraced Everyone's Favorite Non-Color
Aug 26, 2014 @ 12:02 pm
Red Carpet
Star Light, Star Bright! See the Stars Who Glittered in All-Over Sequins at the VMAs
Aug 25, 2014 @ 4:30 pm
Red Carpet
VMA Recap: See the Best Looks from the Red Carpet
Aug 25, 2014 @ 11:56 am
Social Media Awards
Legs for Days! Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Toned Stems in Short Shorts
Aug 12, 2014 @ 1:57 pm
TV Shows
Naya Rivera Ties the Knot! Get the Details on Her Hush-Hush Wedding
Jul 23, 2014 @ 10:51 am
Grammys
These Glamorous Grammys Gems Are Off the Charts!
Jan 20, 2014 @ 5:45 am
Jewelry
Put a Ring On It! Neil Lane Talks the Biggest Bridal Jewelry Trends, Plus His Collection for Kay Jewelers
Aug 10, 2013 @ 1:00 pm
Grammys
Grammys 2013: The Year of the Snake Represented on the Red Carpet
Feb 10, 2013 @ 9:44 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!