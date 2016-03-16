Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Renay Smith Welcome a Baby Boy

It’s been a while since Ne-Yo has gifted the world with the soothing, romantic vocals he first became known for on tracks like “Closer” and “So Sad.” But don’t think the R&B crooner, who’s lent his talent to appear in and write music for Empire, has lost his magical touch. After tying the knot to model Crystal Renay Smith during a picturesque L.A. wedding back in February, the happy couple has officially welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Prince Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr.

On Wednesday morning, the proud mom took to Instagram to share the exciting news. “Prince Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr has arrived! 6lbs 8oz, 19 inches,” she wrote alongside the below 'gram of the newborn’s teeny-tiny hands. “It was the scariest delivery ever and I ended up getting a emergency C-section cause of complications but with the help of my amazing doctor @drsherryr and my super calming husband @neyo I was able to get through it all and come out with best reward in the world… SJ!!!!! #BestDayOfMyLife.”

Prince Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr has arrived! 6lbs 8oz, 19 inches🙈 it was the scariest delivery ever and I ended up getting a emergency C-section cause of complications but with the help of my amazing doctor @drsherryr and my super calming husband @neyo I was able to get through it all and come out with best reward in the world... SJ!!!!! #BestDayOfMyLife A photo posted by Crystal Renay Smith (@iamcrystalrenay) on Mar 16, 2016 at 5:49am PDT

While Smith’s delivery wasn’t totally smooth, we presume the family is now nothing but all smiles. The gleaming parents first began dating in 2014 after meeting while working on Ne-Yo’s album, Non-Fiction. Soon after, they were engaged and pregnant in August 2015. The chart-topper is already dad to daughter Madilyn Grace, 5, and son, Mason Eva, 4, from a previous relationship.

RELATED: Here's How Ne-Yo Organizes His Thousands of Hats

Congratulations to the family!