Jennifer Lopez’s High-Slit Satin Dress Will Take Your Breath Away

Jennifer Lopez’s red carpet appearances never fail to inspire shock and awe, but her satin gown for the NBCUniversal upfronts on Monday was not like anything we’ve seen her in before. The World of Dance star took to the blue carpet in a plunging, off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve Elie Saab gown with a slit up to there and gave some major Angelina Jolie leg realness.

The star paired the peach-toned dress with a matching bejeweled clutch, tan ankle-strap sandals, a sleek topknot, and a major statement ring on her left pointer finger.

VIDEO: 10 Times Jennifer Lopez Sparkled on the Red Carpet

And Lopez wasn’t the only one delivering style inspo at the event. Kim Kardashian West made the trip out to New York, looking fierce in a plunging crop top, high-waist black pants, and over-the-knee boots. She paired the daring ensemble with a sleek black blowout, minimal accessories, and her signature nude lip.

From Jessica Biel to Jenna Dewan Tatum, keep scrolling for more stars’ red carpet looks at the NBCUniversal upfronts.