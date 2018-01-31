whitelogo
Naya Rivera
TV Shows
Naya Rivera Explains Why Her New TV Show Feels a Lot Like
Glee
Jan 31, 2018 @ 4:45 pm
Weddings
Naya Rivera Didn't "Switch Grooms" When Big Sean Ended Their Engagement
Aug 26, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Naya Rivera Shares Hilarious Photo from Her Son's First Flight
Aug 05, 2016 @ 6:15 pm
Celebrity
Lea Michele Reminisces About Glee Alongside Throwback Photo of the Show's Cast
May 20, 2016 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity
Selma Blair and More Stars Ring in Spring Early with an Easter Egg Hunt for Charity
Mar 16, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Naya Rivera and Husband Ryan Dorsey Reunite with
Glee
Cast for Amber Riley's 30th Birthday Party
Feb 22, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Naya Rivera's Post-Baby Washboard Abs Are on Display in Latest Instagram
Feb 02, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
Relive Birthday Girl Naya Rivera's Cutest New-Mom Moments
Jan 12, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Celebrity
Cindy Crawford, Kylie Jenner, and More Share Their #2015BestNine Instagrams
Dec 30, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
Fashion
The Best Maternity Style Moments of 2015
Dec 10, 2015 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Naya Rivera Flaunts Her “Skinny Snowflake” Shape in a Body-Hugging White Dress
Dec 07, 2015 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Naya Rivera Debuts Blonde Hair—Again!
Nov 09, 2015 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey Share First Photos of Their Baby Boy, Josey
Nov 02, 2015 @ 9:45 am
Celebrity Moms
Naya Rivera Welcomes a Baby Boy—Find Out His Name
Sep 30, 2015 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Glee
's Heather Morris Is Expecting Baby No. 2!
Aug 20, 2015 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity Moms
Naya Rivera Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Nude Photoshoot
Aug 12, 2015 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity Moms
Naya Rivera Shows Off Her Bump at Beautiful Baby Shower
Aug 06, 2015 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Naya Rivera Unveils Her Baby Bump in a Revealing Poolside Selfie
Jun 30, 2015 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Inside Naya Rivera's Graphic L.A. Nursery
Jun 25, 2015 @ 6:00 pm
Fashion
Naya Rivera Glows in a Tight Gray Dress That Shows Off Her Baby Bump
Jun 23, 2015 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
Naya Rivera Is Coming Out with a Memoir
Jun 09, 2015 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity Moms
Naya Rivera's Pinterest Board Reveals Her Maternity-Style Inspiration
May 11, 2015 @ 5:15 pm
Street Style
Naya Rivera Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Perfectly Layered Style at the Airport
May 08, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
