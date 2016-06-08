It's National BFF Day! See 12 Pictures of the Kardashian-Jenners with Their Best Friends

We don’t need to tell you the Kardashian-Jenners roll deep. The family itself seems to grow larger every month. But this clan’s web of connections doesn’t stop at the family tree. From Kim Kardashan West to Kylie Jenner, it’s rare to see any of the girls sans clique of loyal BFFs. Whether they’re hanging out by the pool, driving around Calabasas, or attending swanky events, the girls always have their closest friends by their sides.

So in honor of National Best Friends Day (seriously!) today, June 8, we rounded up some of our favorite shots of the family with their nearest and dearest.