It's National BFF Day! See 12 Pictures of the Kardashian-Jenners with Their Best Friends

kourtneykardash/Instagram
Lindsay Dolak
Jun 08, 2016 @ 10:00 am

We don’t need to tell you the Kardashian-Jenners roll deep. The family itself seems to grow larger every month. But this clan’s web of connections doesn’t stop at the family tree. From Kim Kardashan West to Kylie Jenner, it’s rare to see any of the girls sans clique of loyal BFFs. Whether they’re hanging out by the pool, driving around Calabasas, or attending swanky events, the girls always have their closest friends by their sides.

So in honor of National Best Friends Day (seriously!) today, June 8, we rounded up some of our favorite shots of the family with their nearest and dearest.

1 of 12 kyliejenner/Instagram

Everyone Needs a Harry

Harry Hudson is perhaps the most regularly featured face on Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat (save for her puppies and, well, herself). The musician is a longtime best friend to both Kylie and Kendall, and starred heavily in Kylie’s epic soap opera-like snap-sagas. “I hope everyone gets a chance to have a Harry in their life,” Kylie wrote in the caption on this throwback picture.

Advertisement
2 of 12 khloekardashian/Instagram

Totally Clueless  

Every Cher needs her Dionne and that’s just what Khloé has in longtime BFF Malika Haqq. “She’s the D to my Cher,” Khloé wrote in the caption for this fierce snap.

3 of 12 kyliejenner/Instagram

Well-Suited

Friends who side-eye together, stay together. At least that appears to be true for Kylie and Hailey Baldwin. The two fashionable best friends gave each other a serious once-over in this posed picture.

Advertisement
4 of 12 gigihadid/Instagram

#KenGi

When you’re the supermodel of the moment whose best friend is the other supermodel of the moment, what could be bad? According to this snap from Gigi Hadid, the distance busy work schedules can put between you and your BFF. “Missing my main #kengi,” wrote Hadid under this all-smiles shot.

Advertisement
5 of 12 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Girls' Night In

The therapeutic benefits of a girls' night in know no bounds. Clearly, Kourtney Kardashian knows that since she hosted one of the most well-contoured girls' nights we've ever seen. Attendees included sisters Kim and Khloé, family hair stylist Jen Atkin, Malika Haqq, Carla Dibello, and Stephanie Shep.

Advertisement
6 of 12 kyliejenner/Instagram

Private Pals

If you’ve ever hit the open road with a pack of your best friends, you can definitely relate to Kylie jetting out of New York with a pack of hers ... or maybe not. Either way, have friends, will travel!

Advertisement
7 of 12 jennaldewan/Instagram

Chrissy's Crew

In what is maybe the most stunning example of #squadgoals, the three Kardashian girls got together with even more highly attractive friends to celebrate the soon-to-be arrival of fellow BFF Chrissy Teigen's first baby, Luna.

Advertisement
8 of 12 kendalljenner/Instagram

Got Your Back

Who could forget the dynamic duo that is Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner? Hopefully, we'll see more of these two now that Delevingne is returning to modeling after a brief hiatus.

Advertisement
9 of 12 jonathancheban/Instagram

Love You Like a Brother

Jonathan Cheban has held the title of certified Kardashian-family best friend for years. He regularly tags along to events with the entire family or individual Kardashian clan members. Here, he attends a wedding (late!) with Kourtney.

Advertisement
10 of 12 khloekardashian/Instagram

Kardashian Khristmas

Ain't no Christmas card like a Kardashian Khristmas card. And this one from the family's most recent bash features two of the entire family's closest friends, Jonathan and Malika. Khloé calls the two "my little elves" in the caption before wishing them a "Merry Christmas my angels."

Advertisement
11 of 12 harryhudson/Instagram

Three's Company

Another recurring face on Kylie’s Snapchat belongs to Jordyn Woods. The model (she’s signed to Wilhelmina International’s Curve division) and daughter of Los Angeles socialite Elizabeth Woods, is super close with both Jenner and other BFF Hudson. He captioned this photo “Me sisters.”

Advertisement
12 of 12 kimkardashian/Instagram

Family Friends

It should come as no surprise that a family as famous as the Kardashians is best friends with other majorly famous families. Here, a few of the pack party with some of their BFFs from the Smith family, including Jada, Willow, and Jaden. (Oh, and of course Mary J. Blige, too!)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!