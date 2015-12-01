Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent List Their Luxurious N.Y.C. Apartment for $10.5 Million—Take a Look Inside!

David Livingston/Getty Images
Anna Hecht
Dec 01, 2015 @ 1:30 pm

Who better to buy your next apartment from than Nate Berkus? He is, after all, known for his knowledge of interior design, so much so, in fact, that he and his husband, fellow designer Jeremiah Brent, say they were able to "design every square inch" of their luxurious New York pad. 

Situated in N.Y.C.'s Greenwich Village, the three-bedroom, three-bath home is currently on the market for $10.5 million. The 2,800-square-foot duplex penthouse is full of natural light from the expansive windows found throughout the home.

Not to mention, there's also a chef's kitchen with skylights, a formal dining room for hosting luxurious dinner parties, an expansive double closet, and a wrought-iron staircase that leads to less formal, private living quarters just downstairs.

RELATED: 10 Fireplace Essentials to Cozy Up with 

The apartment, which is seated in a "beautiful stretch just above Washington Square Park" offers tenants the very best living experience—both inside and outside the apartment.

RELATED: The 5 Best Interiors We've Ever Seen on Television

Where do we sign?

1 of 7 Courtesy

The Living Room 

In the informal sitting room, guests can get comfy on the couch while soaking up some natural light from the large expanse of windows.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

The Dining Room

The dining room, complete with hardwood flooring and fresh white walls, is perfect for hosting intimate dinner parties with friends.

3 of 7 Courtesy

The Terrace

No caption—or filter—needed from this view. Guests can grab a drink and soak up some sunshine from this swanky rooftop spot.

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

The Formal Sitting Room

Complete with high ceilings and large windows, this sitting room is the perfect spot to curl up with a good book.

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

The Foyer

With a grand staircase leading into the foyer area, Berkus and Brent were able to greet his friends in style.

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

The Kitchen 

With top-of-the-line appliances and tons of counter space, cooking with friends just became a gourmet experience. 

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

The Master Bath

The master bath includes dual sinks and a freestanding cast-iron tub. Time to soak!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!