Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent List Their Luxurious N.Y.C. Apartment for $10.5 Million—Take a Look Inside!

Who better to buy your next apartment from than Nate Berkus? He is, after all, known for his knowledge of interior design, so much so, in fact, that he and his husband, fellow designer Jeremiah Brent, say they were able to "design every square inch" of their luxurious New York pad.

Situated in N.Y.C.'s Greenwich Village, the three-bedroom, three-bath home is currently on the market for $10.5 million. The 2,800-square-foot duplex penthouse is full of natural light from the expansive windows found throughout the home.

Not to mention, there's also a chef's kitchen with skylights, a formal dining room for hosting luxurious dinner parties, an expansive double closet, and a wrought-iron staircase that leads to less formal, private living quarters just downstairs.

RELATED: 10 Fireplace Essentials to Cozy Up with

The apartment, which is seated in a "beautiful stretch just above Washington Square Park" offers tenants the very best living experience—both inside and outside the apartment.

RELATED: The 5 Best Interiors We've Ever Seen on Television

Where do we sign?