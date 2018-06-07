whitelogo
whitelogo
Nate Berkus
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Nate Berkus
Father's Day
The Ultimate Celebrity Father’s Day Gift Guide
Jun 07, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Mother's Day
Here's What Your Favorite Celebrities Are Gifting This Mother's Day
Apr 27, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Christmas
17 Gifts Celebrities Gave This Holiday Season
Dec 26, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Most Recent
Entertaining
How to Avoid 6 Holiday Party Fails, According to Nate Berkus and Athena Calderone
Dec 12, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Home & Decorating
How to Master Window Decor: Nate Berkus Gives Us a Crash Course in Drapery
Oct 11, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Home & Decorating
Nate Berkus and Hubbie Jeremiah Brent Can't Stop Fighting About This One Thing
Sep 14, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Nate Berkus Puts Together A Totally Unfussy Yet Memorable Father’s Day Lunch
Jun 01, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Home & Decorating
10 Under-$100 Spring Décor Picks by Designer Jeremiah Brent
Apr 11, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Lifestyle
Nate Berkus's New Nursery Line Is Too Cute for Words
Jan 04, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Watch a 15-Foot Christmas Tree Get Decorated in a Time-Lapse Video
Dec 20, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Home & Decorating
Alexandra von Fürstenberg: Where Celebrities Shop for Chic Home Accessories
May 31, 2016 @ 5:30 am
Lifestyle
Nate Berkus Is Selling His Stuff on eBay—Find Out How to Score Some of His Pieces
Mar 31, 2016 @ 4:45 pm
How Tos
Watch: Nate Berkus Shows You How to Arrange Your Valentine's Day Roses
Feb 11, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Home & Decorating
We Want Everything on Nate Berkus's Wish List Too!
Dec 11, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent List Their Luxurious N.Y.C. Apartment for $10.5 Million—Take a Look Inside!
Dec 01, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
How Tos
How to Throw a Successful Dinner Party with Nate Berkus Flair
Nov 20, 2015 @ 2:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!