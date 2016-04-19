Natalie Portman's Beauty Look Just Blew Our Minds 

While the rest of the world spent this past week braiding their rainbow colored hair and trying out flower crowns at Coachella, Natalie Portman was over in Beijing killing it on the red carpet. The star attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing International Film Festival, and her beauty look can only be described as classic and refined—not to mention a pretty nice break from festival style.

Portman's makeup was courtesy of artist Patti Dubroff, who kept things simple with a blush lip, rosy cheeks, and modestly lined eye.

Radiant #natalieportman attends the opening ceremony of Beijing International Film Festival #makeupbypati A photo posted by patidubroff💋 (@patidubroff) on Apr 18, 2016 at 12:14pm PDT

Meanwhile, her sleek, middle-parted hair was styled by Bryce Scarlett, and it was pretty much divine.

Elegant beauty #natalieportman #beijinginternationalfilmfestival @kateyoung @brycescarlett #makeupbypati A photo posted by patidubroff💋 (@patidubroff) on Apr 18, 2016 at 3:29pm PDT

Sigh, breath of fresh air.