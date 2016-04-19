Natalie Portman's Beauty Look Just Blew Our Minds 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
While the rest of the world spent this past week braiding their rainbow colored hair and trying out flower crowns at Coachella, Natalie Portman was over in Beijing killing it on the red carpet. The star attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing International Film Festival, and her beauty look can only be described as classic and refined—not to mention a pretty nice break from festival style.
Portman's makeup was courtesy of artist Patti Dubroff, who kept things simple with a blush lip, rosy cheeks, and modestly lined eye.
Meanwhile, her sleek, middle-parted hair was styled by Bryce Scarlett, and it was pretty much divine.
Sigh, breath of fresh air.