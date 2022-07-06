Celebrity Natalie Portman Went Full-On Cher Horowitz with a Plaid Matching Set Thor meets Clueless. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 6, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage It's the movie mashup nobody saw coming: Natalie Portman, who reprises her role of Jane Foster in the upcomign Thor: Love and Thunder, channeled '90s cinema and fashion icon Cher Horowitz (played absolutely perfectly by Alicia Silverstone) wearing a bright yellow plaid set. In a new Instagram post, Portman shared the head-to-toe look, which included a black bralette, sleek skirt, and trucker-cut jacket paired with chunky black boots. Of course, any plaid suit will give Clueless vibes, but Portman's modern update — no box pleats and a boxy jacket instead of a blazer — takes the look out of '95 and into 2022. Portman posed alongside co-star Tessa Thompson, who also wore a Clueless-inspired look, though it took inspiration from Dionne Davenport, instead. She wore a black sweater vest over a long-sleeved white shirt and black bubble skirt and tights. Natalie Portman On the New Miss Dior Fragrance In the new Thor installment, Portman plays Mighty Thor and weilds a hammer just like her male counterpart, Chris Hemsworth. And while the movie looks like a Technicolor fantasy of science fiction and action that Marvel films are known for, the team behind it said it was more of a party behind the scenes, even though the film doesn't have the "festive" vibes of Ragnarok. "Ragnarok felt a bit like a party," director Taika Waititi told Entertainment Weekly. "It was quite festive. This one is still fun, and it's got moments of being over the top, but thematically, it's about something a bit deeper than the last film. It's not a serious film, and it's not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world." Waititi went on to say that it was a "midlife crisis film" for Thor. "Everyone sort of asks this question in the film: What is your purpose? What is the reason that you're a hero, and what do you do when you have these powers? It's sort of like a midlife crisis film, really," he said. "That's the question we ask everyone: Are we doing the right thing, and are we doing all we can in the world?" Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit