Natalie Portman Went Full-On Cher Horowitz with a Plaid Matching Set

Thor meets Clueless.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 6, 2022
Natalie Portman Thor UK Premiere
Photo: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

It's the movie mashup nobody saw coming: Natalie Portman, who reprises her role of Jane Foster in the upcomign Thor: Love and Thunder, channeled '90s cinema and fashion icon Cher Horowitz (played absolutely perfectly by Alicia Silverstone) wearing a bright yellow plaid set. In a new Instagram post, Portman shared the head-to-toe look, which included a black bralette, sleek skirt, and trucker-cut jacket paired with chunky black boots.

Of course, any plaid suit will give Clueless vibes, but Portman's modern update — no box pleats and a boxy jacket instead of a blazer — takes the look out of '95 and into 2022. Portman posed alongside co-star Tessa Thompson, who also wore a Clueless-inspired look, though it took inspiration from Dionne Davenport, instead. She wore a black sweater vest over a long-sleeved white shirt and black bubble skirt and tights.

In the new Thor installment, Portman plays Mighty Thor and weilds a hammer just like her male counterpart, Chris Hemsworth. And while the movie looks like a Technicolor fantasy of science fiction and action that Marvel films are known for, the team behind it said it was more of a party behind the scenes, even though the film doesn't have the "festive" vibes of Ragnarok.

"Ragnarok felt a bit like a party," director Taika Waititi told Entertainment Weekly. "It was quite festive. This one is still fun, and it's got moments of being over the top, but thematically, it's about something a bit deeper than the last film. It's not a serious film, and it's not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world."

Waititi went on to say that it was a "midlife crisis film" for Thor.

"Everyone sort of asks this question in the film: What is your purpose? What is the reason that you're a hero, and what do you do when you have these powers? It's sort of like a midlife crisis film, really," he said. "That's the question we ask everyone: Are we doing the right thing, and are we doing all we can in the world?"

