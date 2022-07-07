Natalie Portman's Matching Pink Set Looked Straight Out of Elle Woods's Closet

And absolutely no one objects.

Published on July 7, 2022
Natalie portman
Photo: Getty Images

Just a day after sporting a modern take on Cher Horowitz's famous yellow plaid skirt set, Natalie Portman channeled another iconic chick flick's leading lady while continuing to promote her upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder. This time, Portman ditched the '90s vibes and drew inspiration from the early aughts originator of barbiecore herself: Elle Woods.

On Wednesday, Natalie posted an OOTD to Instagram hours before surprising attendees at the film's Italian premiere in Rome. Sticking with the matching set silhouette, this rendition of Portman's press tour uniform ditched plaid in favor of a bubblegum pink version that would very much find a spot in a modern-day Elle's wardrobe. Natalie wore the button-up jacket of her Miu Miu set (which also included a matching low-rise mini skirt) completely undone to show off the ivory, ab-baring crochet crop top that was layered underneath, and she skipped any major accessories.

Although Portman didn't go as far as to replicate Elle Woods's long blonde hair, she wore her shoulder-length brunette locks in beachy waves with a middle part. Subtle pink glam and a contrasting black manicure completed the bright look, which the actress wore while standing in front of the movie's poster and a gorgeous Romanian backdrop.

While it seems Natalie and her Thor co-stars are now as close as can be (see: Tessa Thompson serving as the Dionne to Portman's Cher), the actress revealed it took some time to find her place when returning to the franchise after years apart.

"Because Chris [Hemsworth] and Tessa and Taika [Waititi] had worked together on Ragnarok, and so successfully and so it was like they were all reuniting and I was this newbie in there trying to figure out how to fit in," Natalie told Vogue Australia. "But also they're just the nicest people, and also I know Chris and Tessa so well from previous work together, and also I had done Thor movies twice before."

