Pregnant Natalie Portman Turns the Gotham Awards into Date Night in a Sheer Rodarte Mini

As Natalie Portman gets further into her pregnancy, her maternity style keeps getting better and better. The Jackie actress turned the 2016 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards into a fashionable date night with husband Benjamin Millepied.

The actress showed off her radiant figure in a Rodarte minidress with sequined flowers and sheer sleeves. Portman accessorized with strappy stiletto sandals, a box clutch, and long drop earrings. The nominee ultimately lost out to Isabelle Huppert (for her performance in Elle) in the best actress category at the ceremony, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, but there’s a long award show season ahead for Portman, who has been praised for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in her upcoming film.

VIDEO: Natalie Portman Talks About Becoming Jackie Kennedy

They weren't the only ones recognized at Monday’s ceremony: Amy Adams was honored for her exceptional work in film, while Janelle Monáe and the cast of Moonlight took home the awards for best ensemble and best feature.

Keep scrolling for more of the gorgeous stars on the red carpet at the 2016 Gotham Awards.