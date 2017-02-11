7 Times Birthday Girl Natalie Dormer Showcased Her Signature Smirk

Luca Teuchmann/WireImage
Anna Hecht
Feb 11, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Happy birthday to Natalie Dormer! The English actress quickly became TV royalty after starring as Anne Boleyn on the Showtime series The Tudors, Margaery Tyrell on the HBO series Game of Thrones, and Irene Adler on the CBS series Elementary. As for her film work, it's likely you recognize the blonde birthday girl from her role as Cressida in the science-fiction adventure films The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2.

Today, the star turns 35, and with that, we are putting her on the spot for her on-point signature smirk. Whenever walking the red carpet, Dormer is seen working the camera with smizing eyes and that alluring side smile of hers. See for yourself in the photos below.

1 of 7 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

At the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show During Paris Fashion Week, 2016

The Game of Thrones star looked radiant in a sheer blouse with a heart print.

2 of 7 2016 Allen Berezovsky

At the People's Choice Awards, 2016

The actress looked sultry in an all-black jumpsuit while walking the red carpet. 

3 of 7 2015 Todd Williamson

At Microsoft Theater, 2015

Dormer has never looked better. Rocking a classic updo and subtle smoky eye, the actress slayed the red carpet at the Los Angeles The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 premiere. 

4 of 7 2015 Michael Stewart

At the Joy Premiere, 2015

The English actress wore a bold, red pantsuit with hair and makeup on-point while attending the New York premiere of Joy.

 

5 of 7 2015 Alexander Tamargo

At Univision Studios, 2015

The actress is seen on set of Despierta America to promote The Forest in Miami.

6 of 7 2015 Luca Teuchmann

At CineStar, 2015

Dormer's classic smirk was accentuated by her red lip, which coordinated nicely with her brightly colored gown.

7 of 7 2015 Ilya S. Savenok

 At SiriusXM Studios, 2015

Dormer stepped out in a white dress and rocked an updo at a New York City event. Her key accessory? That sultry smirk of hers.

