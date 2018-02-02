This App Is Giving Away a Louis Vuitton x Supreme Bag in Exchange for $1 Donations

Natalia Vodianova’s app Elbi is making it even chicer to give back. The platform is designed to make it super easy to donate to charitable causes through “micro-donations” of just $1. Even better, every one of your contributions gets you closer to taking home one of the high-fashion items available in the Elbi LoveShop, from Givenchy bags to David Yurman jewelry.

The app shows you videos for charity campaigns around the world, which update every day. If you’re inspired by the video and want to support the cause, you just need to hit the Love Button at the bottom of the page to donate $1 to the charity (you can upload a credit card or use Apple Pay to hook up your account). As the app gains users, those small donations can add up to major sums to help those in need on a global scale.

With each donation you make, you earn a LoveCoin, which you can redeem in the constantly-restocked LoveShop, which is curated by stylist Jenke Ahmed Tailly and features brands like Christian Louboutin and Fendi.

Vodianova, a world-renowned supermodel, created the app as a new, unique way of encouraging people to give back. “I’m no stranger to the struggles people go through in this world—I am so thankful and lucky I had people help my family surpass the challenges we faced when I was a young girl. I hope to return the favor to those who need it most through the impact of Elbi. When you help others and see the impact of the smallest acts of generosity, that feeling of doing good is infectious. That’s what I hope to achieve through Elbi—inspiring others to follow through on that desire to make a positive impact,” she told InStyle.

“And we also want to reward the Elbi community when they commit to doing good, which is why we provide incredible rewards from designer jewelry to luxury handbags in the Elbi LoveShop,” she added.

On top of the shop, Vodianova added another great reward system. On certain days, there are surprise ElbiDrops, which is like a flash sale for one incredible item. On Saturday, Feb. 3, that item will be a Louis Vuitton x Supreme duffle bag, modeled by Vodianova herself (above). You can still only donate $1 at a time to a cause, but the duffle will go to the Elbi user who earns the most LoveCoins in one day by donating to multiple different causes. You can even get your friends and family involved by asking them to donate on your page, which will give you referral coins.

Considering these incredible prizes, it’s no surprise that Elbi is already taking off. It was named App of the Day on the Apple Store this week, and the app’s community is growing.

Download Elbi to get in on the charitable fun, and that Louis Vuitton x Supreme duffle could be your reward.