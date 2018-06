Naomie Harris is skyrocketing to the height of her career, and as her Instagram attests, the Pirates of the Caribbean and Southpaw star knows style. From red carpet arrivals to street-style outfits, she's got fashion down. Naomie Harris's beauty secrets, too, are sought after, whether it's how to get her makeup or recreating her hairstyle, the movie star continues to make news for her approach to elegance.

Naomie Harris is skyrocketing to the height of her career, and as her Instagram attests, the Pirates of the Caribbean and Southpaw star knows style. From red carpet arrivals to street-style outfits, she's got fashion down. Naomie Harris's beauty secrets, too, are sought after, whether it's how to get her makeup or recreating her hairstyle, the movie star continues to make news for her approach to elegance.