Go Inside Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's $5.4 Million Light-Filled Montauk Beach House

One of Hollywood’s leading couples can add another stunner to their real estate portfolio. According to Trulia, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are the new owners of a $5.4 million four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom cottage-style home in Montauk, N.Y.

The picturesque 3,500-square-foot property with expansive ocean views sits on a half-acre lot and, in addition to the four bedrooms and baths, includes a dining area, large gourmet kitchen, finished basement, and a media room perfect for viewing any of their award-winning hits on family movie nights.

We have a feeling the couple’s two young boys, 9-year-old Alexander (“Sasha”) and 7-year-old Samuel, will have their share of fun both inside and out of the beachside escape. Did we mention there’s a heated pool with a pool/guest house? Hold on while we pack our bags for a visit!

The family is no stranger to the Hamptons. The new Surfside Avenue digs are a downsize (though no less luxurious) from their previous 6,100-square-foot home in nearby Amagansett, N.Y., where they have spent past summers.

Scroll through to see more of their airy new Montauk home.