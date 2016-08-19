Go Inside Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's $5.4 Million Light-Filled Montauk Beach House

One of Hollywood’s leading couples can add another stunner to their real estate portfolio. According to Trulia, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are the new owners of a $5.4 million four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom cottage-style home in Montauk, N.Y.

The picturesque 3,500-square-foot property with expansive ocean views sits on a half-acre lot and, in addition to the four bedrooms and baths, includes a dining area, large gourmet kitchen, finished basement, and a media room perfect for viewing any of their award-winning hits on family movie nights.

We have a feeling the couple’s two young boys, 9-year-old Alexander (“Sasha”) and 7-year-old Samuel, will have their share of fun both inside and out of the beachside escape. Did we mention there’s a heated pool with a pool/guest house? Hold on while we pack our bags for a visit!

The family is no stranger to the Hamptons. The new Surfside Avenue digs are a downsize (though no less luxurious) from their previous 6,100-square-foot home in nearby Amagansett, N.Y., where they have spent past summers.

Scroll through to see more of their airy new Montauk home. Talk about ultimate #summergoals.

The Home's Exterior

The telltale cedar shake shingles give the property total Hamptons vibes, while the backyard boasts a heated pool and accompanying pool/guest house.

The Kitchen

We can already see a lot of family action in the large, light-filled gourmet kitchen featuring wide-plank wooden floors and French doors that open up to a balcony.

The Dining Area

The kitchen naturally extends to a cozy dining area featuring more of the hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling.

The Living Room

The open living room, featuring floor-to-ceiling Palladian windows, is the home's gateway to the semi-circular dining deck outside—the perfect spot to take in those endless ocean views.

The Backyard & Surroundings

Not only does an aerial view show off the heated in-ground pool and pool house, but the lush green and Atlantic Ocean views that surround the half-acre property.

