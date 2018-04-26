whitelogo
whitelogo
Naomi Watts
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Naomi Watts
Makeup
The Most Effective Anti-Aging Treatment, According to Naomi Watts
Apr 26, 2018 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Bella Hadid Bared Her Abs While Running in N.Y.C.
Mar 20, 2018 @ 6:30 pm
Bags
The Tote Bag Celebrities Can't Seem to Put Down
Feb 28, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Most Recent
Videos
Naomi Watts Shares Touching Tribute to Former Boyfriend Heath Ledger
Jan 22, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Liev Schreiber Opens Up About His Difficult Split from Ex Naomi Watts
Jan 05, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Naomi Watts and Her Sons Pose in Matching Onesies for Their "Cheeseball" Christmas Card
Dec 22, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Skin
These Are the Natural Beauty Products Naomi Watts Is Obsessed With
Oct 10, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
Our Favorite Naomi Watts Roles Over the Years
Sep 28, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity
31 Celebrities Who Are Still Friends with Their Exes
Aug 15, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Brie Larson Says Having Her Heart Broken Made Her a Better Actor
Aug 15, 2017 @ 1:30 am
Books
5 Memoirs You Need to Read Before They Become Movies
Aug 14, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Movies
Jeannette Walls Reveals the Surprising Reason
The Glass Castle
Movie Was Held Up
Aug 11, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Movies
Sneak Peek:
The Glass Castle
Proves Just How Resilient Children Are
Aug 10, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
27 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Went to School Together
Aug 08, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
15 Actresses We Want to Play Princess Diana on Broadway
Aug 02, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Movies
11 Movies You Don’t Want to Miss in August
Aug 01, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Videos
Naomi Watts Posted a Beautiful Birthday Message For Her Son
Jul 25, 2017 @ 9:30 pm
Videos
Naomi Watts Is Dating Her
Gypsy
Co-Star IRL
Jul 18, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Naomi Watts Almost Starred in
Big Little Lies
Alongside BFF Nicole Kidman
Jul 17, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Celebrity
Naomi Watts Posts Sweet B-Day Message to Her Best Friend and 'Remarkable Human' Nicole Kidman
Jun 20, 2017 @ 9:00 pm
Videos
Tom Felton Performed in the Streets of Prague and Nobody Recognized Him
Jun 14, 2017 @ 8:15 am
Celebrity
Overall-Clad Michelle Williams Makes Green Juice Her Chicest Accessory
May 09, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Movies
13 Movies You Definitely Don’t Want to Miss in May
Apr 27, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!