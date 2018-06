Hannah Horvath, the star of HBO’s Girls, lives in an indie-cool mecca, considers herself a tortured writer, and is a huge fan of retro-inspired prints (think polka dots, plaids and flowers). Nothing says hipster Brooklynista like a mani packed with brightly colored, glimmer-specked florals! Try it at home with Sally Hansen's So Much Fawn, Peach of Cake, Jaded, Dark Huemoor, and Ruby Do.