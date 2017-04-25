whitelogo
Naeem Khan
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Home
Celebrity
Naeem Khan
Videos
Remember When Ivanka Trump Made a
Gossip Girl
Cameo?
Apr 25, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Fashion
Michelle Obama Glows in Gilded Naeem Khan at a D.C. Awards Dinner
Sep 19, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Exclusive Details On David Arquette and Christina McLarty's Wedding
Apr 14, 2015 @ 9:15 am
Most Recent
Fashion Week
5 Tights Trends from New York Fashion Week to Try Now
Feb 24, 2015 @ 12:14 pm
Red Carpet
2015 SAG Awards Fashion Round-Up: See All the Standout Trends
Feb 01, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Red Carpet
Prints Hit the Red Carpet at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jan 25, 2015 @ 10:45 pm
Red Carpet
Ellie Kemper Says Her Golden Globes Gown "Weighs Five Hundred Pounds"
Jan 11, 2015 @ 7:02 pm
Most Recent
Red Carpet
Smoldering Red-Carpet Fashions from the 2014 People Magazine Awards
Dec 18, 2014 @ 11:33 pm
Fashion
Taylor Swift Changes 20 Times (AKA Every 12 Seconds!) in Her New Video "Blank Space"
Nov 11, 2014 @ 6:22 pm
Red Carpet
Carrie! Miranda! The Best Looks From the 2014 CMA Awards
Nov 05, 2014 @ 9:55 pm
Celebrity
Michelle Obama Hosts a Fashion Education Workshop at the White House
Oct 08, 2014 @ 6:45 pm
Celebrity
Newly Wed! George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin Step Out in Venice (Plus, All the Star Fashion From the Wedding of the Season!)
Sep 28, 2014 @ 12:30 pm
Comic Con
Nina Dobrev Flaunts Four Fierce Looks Over Comic-Con Weekend
Jul 28, 2014 @ 1:20 pm
Makeup
Take an Exclusive Trip Backstage To See How Naeem Khan, Badgley Mischka, and Reem Acra Prepped For Their Fashion Week Shows
Feb 14, 2014 @ 4:28 pm
The New York Fashion Week Schedule for Fall/Winter 2014 is Here: Bookmark It, Print It, Memorize It
Jan 28, 2014 @ 3:55 pm
Bridal Fashion Week
Naeem Khan's First-Ever Bridal Collection: "I'm Making It Available to the People"
Oct 22, 2013 @ 2:02 pm
Fashion Week
Naeem Khan Debuts a Look From His New Bridal Collection at NYFW
Sep 10, 2013 @ 10:45 pm
Celebrity
Jennifer Hudson and Brittany Snow Premiere
Call Me Crazy
, Plus More Parties!
Apr 17, 2013 @ 2:21 pm
Who Was Best Dressed This Week? Vote Here!
Mar 01, 2013 @ 5:00 pm
Oscars
Oscars 2013: Michelle Obama Wears Glittering, Custom Naeem Khan
Feb 25, 2013 @ 1:00 am
Oscars
Designers Pick Oscars Gowns from Their Fall 2013 Collections
Feb 22, 2013 @ 1:20 pm
Red Carpet
Deep V Dresses Have Stars Taking the Plunge
Sep 19, 2012 @ 12:33 pm
Fashion
Which Outfit Did You Love Most This Week? Vote Here!
Aug 17, 2012 @ 5:00 pm
