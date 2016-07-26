What's It Like Shopping for a Wedding Dress When You're 6'6"? Just Ask My Giant Life Star Lexie Crist

On tonight's Season 2 finale of My Giant Life, viewers will watch Alexis "Lexie" Crist marry Harrison Majors—but what actually went into planning the six-foot-six beauty's big day?

The 23-year-old revealed all in a chat with InStyle, detailing some of the hiccups on her trip down the aisle, how she found the perfect dress, and how she felt before saying "I do."

courtesy TLC

Lexie said planning the June 3 nuptials at Superstition Manor in Mesa, Arizona, didn't come without some hurdles, like planning a guest list (they didn't reveal that the film crew would be there) and finding bridesmaids dresses (since five of her seven ladies were taller than average). But all of those things were eventually figured out.

"The last issue was, of course, finding a wedding dress long enough for me," the TLC star told InStyle. "Every dress I tried on was either a foot too short or almost long enough but way too wide. I was desperate to find a dress that needed minimal to no alterations."

Lexie's prayers were finally answered at Barb's Bridal Boutique.

courtesy TLC

"After trying on so many dresses that left me disappointed, I finally found a dress that fit my body like a glove!" she added. "Yes, the dress did not completely hide my feet, but I didn't care because I had sassy shoes to show off. The dress was everything I wanted: full of sparkles, mermaid-shaped, and had a long train. It was the perfect combination of sexy and classy."

On the couple's wedding day, disaster almost struck again when the officiant arrived just 12 minutes before the ceremony was scheduled to begin after being stranded in the desert.

"When wedding time finally arrived, and I took the walk down the aisle with my dad and saw Harrison for the first time, I couldn't help but let those happy tears roll on out!" Lexie revealed. "It made my heart melt when I saw Harrison was crying as well."

A standout moment of the whole day came when it was time for Harrison to kiss his new wife. The 25-year-old army man dipped Lexie perfectly and planted a smooch—and he even "snuck a Frencher in there, too!"

"It was by far the best day of my life. I wish I could get married every weekend!" Lexie said. "I love this life I've been given and am so happy to have my amazing family and now my super hot army man husband to share in this lifelong adventure with me."

Congrats to the happy couple!