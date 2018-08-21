Jennifer Lopez Slays the After-Party Game In a Versace Bodysuit

Jennifer Lopez may have stolen the show at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, but the curtain hardly fell with the last award of the night. After the show it’s the after party, and it was time for J. Lo and her posse to “be it on the floor” — a skill she proved during her performance earlier that night.

Lopez, her MLB player boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, and dozens of other celebs made their way downtown to Beauty & Essex, a speakeasy on N.Y.C.’s lower east side, to celebrate the singer's career achievements.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

247PAPS.T /SplashNews.com

Though Lopez was certainly the focus of the evening, her after-party wasn’t the only game in town. Personal parties cropped up across the city, hosted by VMA winners like Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello.

Scroll down below to see the best looks from the 2018 MTV VMAs.

VIDEO: The Wildest Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards