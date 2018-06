Movie-Inspired Cocktails

Skip the tea party and concoct a Nitro Caipirinha, one of the signature sips at Bazaar, the whimsical restaurant in L.A.'s SLS Hotel that's inspired by the world of Alice in Wonderland . The liquid nitrogen freezes the alcohol to give it a slushy consistency-just be sure to use caution when handling the chemical • 5 lime wedges• 1 tbsp sugar• 2 oz cachaça• 2 cups ice• 1 cup liquid nitrogen• 3 small tarragon leaves• 4 edible flower petals• Lime, for zestAdd lime wedges and sugar into a rocks glass, muddle. Add cachaça and ice, cover and shake vigorously. Strain into a mixing bowl. Pour small portions of liquid nitrogen into the bowl, stirring simultaneously with a whisk, until a smooth sorbet texture is achieved. Transfer to a small serving bowl or glass. Sprinkle tarragon and flower petals on top to garnish. Finish with grated lime zest.