Movie-Inspired Cocktails

Nov 20, 2009 @ 4:54 pm
Sherlock Holmes - Le Caprice - Bramble - Rachel McAdams - Robert Downing Jr.
Sherlock Holmes: Le Caprice's Bramble
Rachel McAdams and Robert Downing Jr. will make their debut as classic characters Irene Adler and Sherlock Holmes on Christmas Day. Toast to the classic tale with a typical British cocktail recipe from Le Caprice, the Bramble.

Ingredients:
•2 Measures, Hendricks Gin
•0.5 Measure, De Kuyper Blackberry
•1.5 Measures, Lemon Juice
•0.5 Measure, Sugar Syrup

Directions:
Fill glass with crushed ice, add Hendricks Gin, lemon juice (fresh) and sugar syrup and stir. Top up with more crushed ice. Then lace drink with De Kuyper Crème de Cassis by slowly pouring over fresh ice. Serve with two short straws and garnish with two blackberries and a lemon wedge.
Alex Bailey/Everett; James McDonald, Courtesy of Martin Brudnizki Design Studio
Sex and the City: The Empire Hotel's Georgina Mind Eraser
Sex and The City: The Empire Hotel's Georgina Mind Eraser
We'll be treated to some of Carrie and company's fashion flashbacks when Sex and The City 2 arrives in 2010. Reminisce about your own style mishaps over a Georgina Mind Eraser, an updated version of the Cosmopolitan created by the Empire Hotel's cocktail consultant, Somer Perez.

Ingredients
• 1 splash Absinthe
• 2 oz. tequila
• 2 oz. pomegranate juice
• ½ oz. lime juice
• ½ oz. simple syrup
• ½ oz. triple sec
black sugar
• 1 Atomic Fireball candy

Directions
Rim a martini glass with black sugar (using simple syrup as the "glue"). In a mixing glass, swirl Absinthe around to coat sides and pour out excess liquid. Add all other ingredients to mixing glass and shake. Strain into martini glass and drop in the Fireball.
Rodrigo & Luis Jr. Guerra/Ramey; Courtesy of The Empire Hotel
Nine - Cecconi's Casa Negroni - Movie Inspired Cocktails
Nine: Cecconi's Casa Negroni
Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson play memorable Italian women in Nine, which hits theaters on Christmas Day. Get in the mood for the musical by sampling a Casa Negroni, L.A.'s Cecconi restaurant's version of the classic Italian cocktail.

Ingredients
•1 oz. gin
•1 oz. Campari
•1 oz. Carpano Antica sweet vermouth

Directions
Stir ingredients together in a mixing glass. Pour over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a flamed orange rind.
The Weinstein Company; Courtesy of Cecconi's Bar
The TWilight Saga - Red Snapper - St. Regis New York
The Twilight Saga: The St. Regis Bloody Mary
Got a taste for The Twilight Saga but not exactly bloodthirsty? Mix up the Red Snapper cocktail, created at the legendary King Cole bar inside New York City's St. Regis hotel.

Ingredients
amp#149; 1 oz. Belvedere vodka
amp#149; 2 oz. tomato juice
amp#149; 1 dash lemon juice
amp#149; 2 dashes salt
amp#149; 2 dashes black pepper
amp#149; 2 dashes cayenne pepper
amp#149; 3 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

Directions
Combine ingredients together in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously. Strain over ice and garnish with a lemon wedge.
Courtesy of Summit Entertainment; Courtesy of The King Cole Bar
Alice in Wonderland - Nitro Caipirinha - Bazaar - Movie-inspired cocktails
Alice in Wonderland: Bazaar's Nitro Caipirinha
Skip the tea party and concoct a Nitro Caipirinha, one of the signature sips at Bazaar, the whimsical restaurant in L.A.'s SLS Hotel that's inspired by the world of Alice in Wonderland. The liquid nitrogen freezes the alcohol to give it a slushy consistency-just be sure to use caution when handling the chemical.

Ingredients
• 5 lime wedges
• 1 tbsp sugar
• 2 oz cachaça
• 2 cups ice
• 1 cup liquid nitrogen
• 3 small tarragon leaves
• 4 edible flower petals
• Lime, for zest

Directions
Add lime wedges and sugar into a rocks glass, muddle. Add cachaça and ice, cover and shake vigorously. Strain into a mixing bowl. Pour small portions of liquid nitrogen into the bowl, stirring simultaneously with a whisk, until a smooth sorbet texture is achieved. Transfer to a small serving bowl or glass. Sprinkle tarragon and flower petals on top to garnish. Finish with grated lime zest.
Courtesy of Disney; Courtesy of Bazaar
