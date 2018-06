The Most Tried-On Hairstyles of 2012

1 of 11 Michelangelo Di Battista; Getty Images (3)

The Top Hair Try-Ons of 2012

You tried them on, and we tallied up the numbers! Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Biel, Keira Knightley, and Reese Witherspoon's enviable strands were all in high demand this year, and our readers loved sampling each look. We put together a list of the top ten tried-on hairstyles from our Hollywood Makeover Tool, and judging from your response, these cuts are sure to flatter almost everyone! Read on to see the most popular styles of 2012, then head over to our Hollywood Makeover Tool to see them on yourself.