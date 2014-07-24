Most Stylish #OOTD

Beyoncé

Follow her: @beyonce
Whether she's sporting a casual crop top and jean shorts or a classy lace gown, Queen B makes sure to show her finest looks to her 13 million+ Instagram followers.
Shown here: Because no outfit is complete without accessories, the singer rocked her floral mini dress with a statement necklace and belt.

SMA - Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie
Follow her: @nicolerichie
The House of Harlow designer's 2.3 million+ Instagram followers can always turn to her 'grams for state-of-the-art outfit inspirations.
Shown here: Richie looking fresh in all-white everything.
SMA 2014 - Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles
Follow her: @saintrecords
She?s Solange, and she ?be taking pictures.? The 28-year-old singer?s 50,000+ Instagram followers can find regular snapshots of her beautiful (and bright!) style.
Shown here: Solange looking pretty in pink.
SMA 2014 - Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung
Follow her: @chungalexa
The model, muse, and style icon has over 1 million Instagram followers who can get a dose of her most recent outfit posts (on- and off-duty!).
Shown here: Chung rocking overalls, her signature wardrobe staple.
SMA 2014 - Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo
Follow her: @therealoliviap
Palermo's 1.2 million+ Instagram followers must wonder what her closet looks like! With photos upon photos of her fabulous outfits, it's hard to pick a fav.
Shown here: Olivia sporting new specs from her collab with Westward Leaning.
