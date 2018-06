Most Stylish Couples

3 of 10 Richard Young/Startraks

Gavin Rossdale & Gwen Stefani



"I was the girl who was like, 'Ask your mom if we can play with clothes or makeup,'" says Stefani. "I could do that for hours. And you know what? I'm doing the same thing now that I was doing when I was 10." And no matter if they are looking glamorous in Chanel Couture and a tuxedo or walking around London in stripes and plaid, this couple is the one to look to for fashion inspiration.