The Ultimate Ranking of the Most Outrageous Celebrity Christmas Trees

Ah, Christmas, the time of the year for baking cookies, singing carols, and, if you’re a celebrity, showing off the extent of your star power—er, holiday cheer—with a really freaking big tree. Last year, Kris Jenner topped our list of the most outrageous Christmas set-ups by turning her foyer into Candy Cane Lane.

Candy Cane Lane Kris Jenner Style A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 15, 2015 at 11:45pm PST

This year, her décor is as impressive as ever, but the momager was upstaged by none other than her youngest child. Yep, 19-year-old Kylie Jenner took home the title for most outrageous decorations of 2016 with her monstrous tree that arrived via flatbed. The makeup mogul outfitted her mansion with multiple fresh pines, even wrapping every banister with lit garland.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 11, 2016 at 12:44pm PST

Keep scrolling for the complete ranking of the best celebrity Christmas trees of 2016.