The Ultimate Ranking of the Most Outrageous Celebrity Christmas Trees

Ah, Christmas, the time of the year for baking cookies, singing carols, and, if you’re a celebrity, showing off the extent of your star power—er, holiday cheer—with a really freaking big tree. Last year, Kris Jenner topped our list of the most outrageous Christmas set-ups by turning her foyer into Candy Cane Lane.

Candy Cane Lane Kris Jenner Style

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

This year, her décor is as impressive as ever, but the momager was upstaged by none other than her youngest child. Yep, 19-year-old Kylie Jenner took home the title for most outrageous decorations of 2016 with her monstrous tree that arrived via flatbed. The makeup mogul outfitted her mansion with multiple fresh pines, even wrapping every banister with lit garland.

Keep scrolling for the complete ranking of the best celebrity Christmas trees of 2016.

1 of 13 kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Along with her monstrously large pine that she had spray painted white, Jenner also designated an entire tree for her lip kit ornaments, because why not?

2 of 13 dbelicious/instagram

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

The couple went all out this year, making Christmas magical for their 6-year-old twins. One look at that gold leaf garland was all it took to land this tree a spot on the nice list.

3 of 13 kellyosbourne/instagram

Kelly and Sharon Osbourne

The Osbournes were one of the first to put up their Christmas decor—sharing this 'gram two days before Thanksgiving—but no branch was left un-trimmed on this massive tree.

4 of 13 britneyspears / instagram

Britney Spears

The pop star was quick to get into the Christmas spirit, sharing Thanksgiving photos with a two-story tree as the backdrop. We're thinking that Spears's sons must have had a hand in picking the colorful ornaments and strings of blue lights, making this moment even sweater.

5 of 13 giulianarancic/instagram

Giuliana Rancic

The TV personality pleasantly surprised us with this red and gold-themed tree that looks like it came straight out of a catalog. She got brownie points for the "D," "G," and "B" ornaments in honor of her hubby Bill and son Duke.

6 of 13 kendalljenner/instagram

Kendall Jenner

It may be small, but it's mighty, too! Jenner's tree doesn't stack up to her little sister's in size, but we'd say it has a certain charm all the same.

7 of 13 reesewitherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Much like Reese, her tree exudes Southern charm, from the woodland creatures way down to the plush stockings.

8 of 13 arielwinter/instagram

Ariel Winter

This globe-filled masterpiece isn't too shabby for an 18-year-old getting the hang of living on her own.

9 of 13 kellyclarkson/instagram

Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson's halls are definitely decked. Between beads, ribbons, ornaments, and elves, this tree is holding about as much as it can handle.

10 of 13 katherineheigl/instagram

Katherine Heigl

Heigl's tree may be missing its ornaments, but it still looks gorgeous in front of that snowy backdrop.

11 of 13 vanessahudgens/instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens's pine is also bare, but we're loving the prime location it has in front of her living room windows. That, and the fact that she hung her stockings by a roaring fire.

12 of 13 mingey/instagram

Amanda Seyfried

The actress' tree looks adorably dainty covered by miniature ornaments.

13 of 13 naomiwatts/instagram

Naomi Watts

Watts decorated her plump pine with the sweetest ball ornaments and one lopsided star.

