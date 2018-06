Most Outrageous Accessories

2 of 10 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Beyonce’s Metal Glove

In November, at the MTV Europe Music Awards, the singer drew attention to her left hand-and not for a glimpse at her wedding ring. All eyes were on the metal glove, designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, which also makes an appearance in Beyonce’s latest video for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It).”