The 30 Most Naked Dresses of All Time

Naked dresses are perhaps the most impressive of all red carpet feats. While they may not always make the best-dressed list, they do require a certain breed of celebrity to pull off. Not only do you have to have the balls to risk a wardrobe malfunction, but you have to do it with enough confidence that you look fierce—not terrified—in the photographs.

Take Rihanna’s infamous CFDA dress, for example. The girl rocked a completely sheer dress without a bra—and later remarked that her only regret was not wearing a bedazzled thong to match. That, my friends, is dedication.

Then, there was the year 2015, when the Met Gala saw not one nor two but three naked dresses on the red carpet, all worn by Hollywood’s hottest A-listers. Jennifer Lopez, above, bared her famous curves in a custom Atelier Versace illusion gown. Beyoncé was nearly naked in Givenchy. And Kim Kardashian West almost looked modest in comparison in her sheer Roberto Cavalli dress, because no one’s getting naked without KKW joining in.

VIDEO: The Most Naked Dresses of All Time

Keep scrolling to see the best naked dresses of all time.