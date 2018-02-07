The 30 Most Naked Dresses of All Time

Olivia Bahou
Feb 07, 2018 @ 9:15 am

Naked dresses are perhaps the most impressive of all red carpet feats. While they may not always make the best-dressed list, they do require a certain breed of celebrity to pull off. Not only do you have to have the balls to risk a wardrobe malfunction, but you have to do it with enough confidence that you look fierce—not terrified—in the photographs.

Take Rihanna’s infamous CFDA dress, for example. The girl rocked a completely sheer dress without a bra—and later remarked that her only regret was not wearing a bedazzled thong to match. That, my friends, is dedication.

Then, there was the year 2015, when the Met Gala saw not one nor two but three naked dresses on the red carpet, all worn by Hollywood’s hottest A-listers. Jennifer Lopez, above, bared her famous curves in a custom Atelier Versace illusion gown. Beyoncé was nearly naked in Givenchy. And Kim Kardashian West almost looked modest in comparison in her sheer Roberto Cavalli dress, because no one’s getting naked without KKW joining in.

Keep scrolling to see the best naked dresses of all time.

1 of 30 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Lady Gaga

Gaga stunned at the 2018 Grammys in a sheer lace Armani Privé jumpsuit with a detachable skirt.

2 of 30 Timothy Kuratek/CBS via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Even the underwear under Klum's sheer Grammys dress had strategically-placed cut-outs.

3 of 30 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Halle Berry

Berry's nearly naked Reem Acra gown at the NAACP Image Awards certainly turned heads.

4 of 30 FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Paris Hilton

Hilton bared her underwear in a sheer dress with fishnet detailing at a Golden Globes after-party.

5 of 30 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The 48-year-old was one of the most daring stars on the Golden Globes red carpet, opting for a plunging sheer dress that showed off her long legs.

6 of 30 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kate Hudson

Hudson was this close to a wardrobe malfunction at the 2018 Golden Globes in a very low-cut sheer dress.

7 of 30 Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence

The actress went braless in this see-through Dior Haute Couture dress with strategically placed floral embellishments at the 2017 Venice Film Festival.

8 of 30 Venturelli/Getty

Bella Hadid

The model was basically naked at the 2017 amfAR Gala at Cannes in a sheer one-shoulder dress with a bejeweled bodice and a dramatic train.

9 of 30 Venturelli/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski simmered at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in a Peter Dundas all-over sheer lace jumpsuit featuring a major cutout bodice and a grand tiered train.

10 of 30 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Kylie Jenner

Jenner pulled a Beyoncé at the 2017 Met Gala, arriving in a sheer Versace gown that hugged her curves and left little to the imagination.

11 of 30 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Kendall Jenner

Kendall put her body on display at the 2017 Met Gala, arriving in a La Perla Haute Couture gown that's described as stones affixed to a "single thread." Yes, really. 

12 of 30 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Halle Berry

The actress embraced her toned bod at the 2017 Met Gala in a sheer jupsuit with a billowing metallic train and beaded embellishments. 

13 of 30 Neilson Barnard/Getty

La La Anthony

Anthony stunned at the 2017 Met Gala in a completely sheer Thai Nguyen Atelier gown with beaded embellishments. 

14 of 30 Eric Carbonneau/Invision/AP

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow wore this sheer panel stunner to the 2013 premiere of Iron Man 3, and she definitely had to shave for the occasion.

15 of 30 Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Jaimie Alexander

We'll never know how Alexander escaped a wardrobe malfunction in this look at the 2013 Thor premiere.

16 of 30 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rita Ora

Ora was nearly naked at an Oscars after-party looking, baring her backside in the gown that was totally sheer from behind.

17 of 30 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Irina Shayk

This sheer bodysuit that Shayk wore to an Oscars after-party shouldn't even be legal.

18 of 30 Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez's Met Gala gown left nothing to the imagination—including those famous curves.

19 of 30 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bella Thorne

Thorne's Critics' Choice Awards gown had us holding our breath and hoping no one stepped on that train.

20 of 30 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Rihanna

RiRi's crystal-embellished gown at the CFDAs will go down in history as one of the most head-turning red carpet looks.

21 of 30 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé

Queen Bey was flawless at the 2015 Met Gala in this sheer illusion Givenchy design.

22 of 30 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Emily Ratajkowski

The actress's naked dress combined two daring trends in one: a plunging neckline and sheer panels on her hips.

23 of 30 Emma McIntyre/Getty

Angela Sarafyan

Westworld star Angela Sarafyan turned heads in what can only be described as a strip of fabric. The white Celia Kritharioti gown had wide sheer panels on both sides of her body, bearing everything from side boob to side butt.

24 of 30 Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Kim Kardashian West

Not to be upstaged by Bey or J.Lo, Kardashian West also went sheer for the 2015 Met Gala red carpet.

25 of 30 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Gwen Stefani

While technically not a dress, this sheer bodysuit definitely counts. There's no way Stefani was able to wear underwear with this daring look.

26 of 30 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez is no stranger to the naked dress: This 2015 Billboard Music Awards look is proof she does it better than most.

27 of 30 Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic

Ashley Graham

The model's dress at the MTV Video Music Awards was basically just an advertisement for her killer bra and panty set.

28 of 30 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen

Here, we delve into the honorable mention category. While these dresses don't have sheer panels, that slit on Teigen cannot be ignored.

29 of 30 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Bella Hadid

Hadid's slit at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival went all the way to the top of her hip.

30 of 30 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ciara

Ciara's entire leg was freed from her dress at the 2016 Grammy Awards, solidifying her place on this infamous list.

