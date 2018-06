The Most Memorable Style Moments of the Year

9 of 11 Getty Images

Alexander McQueen Breaks Records

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York houses a fashion exhibition every spring, and this year the late British designer Alexander McQueen was its subject. The exhibition, entitled “"lexander McQueen: Savage Beauty," included over 100 pieces from McQueen's archives, spanning from his post-graduate collection in 1992 to his last collection named Angels amp Demons, which showed on the runway after his February 2010 death. The exhibition drew 661,509 visitors from May through August, making it the eighth biggest show on record at the Met.