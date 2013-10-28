The Most Memorable Pin Moments in Movie History



The Mockingjay pin Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence) wears comes to symbolize Katniss herself in one tiny accessory. “It barely cleared the review board. Some thought the pin could be used as a weapon, giving you an unfair advantage. But eventually, they let it through,” Katniss’s stylist Cinna tells her while fastening it to her shirt before the start of the Games in the first book. The unique bird, like Katniss, is a creature that survived despite all odds; it is hopeful and courageous and has free will. Turns out those things can be used as a weapon, after all, as we come to see in the sequels, Catching Fire and Mockingjay.