The Most Memorable Pin Moments in Movie History

InStyle.com
Oct 28, 2013 @ 4:03 pm
The Hunger Games - Jennifer Lawrence
pinterest
Memorable Pins!

While The Hunger Games provides all sorts of commentary on modern society—overindulgence, class issues, reality television, and more—it also puts the spotlight on one very important style element: pins! Herewith, a list of some of the most memorable pin moments in movie history.

-Sharon Clott

Courtesy Lionsgate
Jennifer Lawrence
pinterest
The Hunger Games, 2012, Mockingjay


The Mockingjay pin Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence) wears comes to symbolize Katniss herself in one tiny accessory. “It barely cleared the review board. Some thought the pin could be used as a weapon, giving you an unfair advantage. But eventually, they let it through,” Katniss’s stylist Cinna tells her while fastening it to her shirt before the start of the Games in the first book. The unique bird, like Katniss, is a creature that survived despite all odds; it is hopeful and courageous and has free will. Turns out those things can be used as a weapon, after all, as we come to see in the sequels, Catching Fire and Mockingjay.

Courtesy Lionsgate
Sarah Jessica Parker
pinterest
Sex & the City, 2008, Large Flower

Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw took many fashion risks during the six seasons of the HBO show. Which is why it came as no surprise when the show’s stylist Patricia Field opted to give the memorable character another statement-maker for the opening scene of the Sexy and the City movie—a white and gold floral pin with a 10.5-inch diameter. The accessory is still available from MampJ Trimmings; find it for $50 at mjtrim.com.
James Devaney/WireImage
Liv Tyler
pinterest
The Lord of the Rings, 2003, Brooch


The half-elven character dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien is portrayed by Liv Tyler in Peter Jackson’s trilogy big-screen adaptation. In the Return of the King, the third installment, Tyler wears a butterfly brooch when she is out riding. Official replicas of the pin are available from the WB studio’s site ($150 at wbshop.com).

Mary Evans/NEW LINE CINEMA / WINGNUT FILMS / LORD DRITTE PRODUCTIONS DE/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection
Bye Bye Birdie
pinterest
Bye Bye Birdie, 1963, Courtship Pin


Before there was Kim Kardashian to gossip about, there was Kim McAfee (played by Ann-Margret), who set off chains of relationship chitchat when she said she’d go steady with Hugo Peabody (played by Bobby Rydell) in this 1963 flick. After Hugo gave Kim his Pin, which signified their coupledom, it kickstarted their group of friends to discuss the pair's courtship in one of the movie’s most famous numbers “The Telephone Hour.” The lyrics asked all the questions we wanted to know: “Did she kiss him and cry? Did he pin the pin on? Or was he too shy?”

Everett Collection
Katherine Hepburn
pinterest
Holiday, 1938, Initial Clip


Katherine Hepburn wore a custom clip by Paul Flato when she starred in Holiday alongside Cary Grant. The piece was Plato’s first big break into designing for Hollywood, and he went on to design pieces for six more films.

Everett Collection
Marlene Dietrich
pinterest
Desire, 1936, Emerald Brooch

Marlene Dietrich chose an item from her own collection for her role as Madeleine de Beaupre opposite Gary Cooper in Desire. The large clip featured a jaw-dropping 97-carat emerald surrounded by diamonds, a piece created by Trabert & Hoeffer-Mauboussin.
Everett Collection
Jean Harlow
pinterest
The Public Enemy, 1931, Diamond Pin


Jean Harlow stars in this Chicago mob movie. During one memorable scene in which she clutches to co-star James Cagney, you can see a beautiful diamond and platinum brooch pinned to the back of her coral silk gown.

Everett Collection
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 8 Courtesy Lionsgate

Memorable Pins!

While The Hunger Games provides all sorts of commentary on modern society—overindulgence, class issues, reality television, and more—it also puts the spotlight on one very important style element: pins! Herewith, a list of some of the most memorable pin moments in movie history.

-Sharon Clott

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy Lionsgate

The Hunger Games, 2012, Mockingjay


The Mockingjay pin Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence) wears comes to symbolize Katniss herself in one tiny accessory. “It barely cleared the review board. Some thought the pin could be used as a weapon, giving you an unfair advantage. But eventually, they let it through,” Katniss’s stylist Cinna tells her while fastening it to her shirt before the start of the Games in the first book. The unique bird, like Katniss, is a creature that survived despite all odds; it is hopeful and courageous and has free will. Turns out those things can be used as a weapon, after all, as we come to see in the sequels, Catching Fire and Mockingjay.

3 of 8 James Devaney/WireImage

Sex & the City, 2008, Large Flower


Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw took many fashion risks during the six seasons of the HBO show. Which is why it came as no surprise when the show’s stylist Patricia Field opted to give the memorable character another statement-maker for the opening scene of the Sexy and the City movie—a white and gold floral pin with a 10.5-inch diameter. The accessory is still available from MampJ Trimmings; find it for $50 at mjtrim.com.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Mary Evans/NEW LINE CINEMA / WINGNUT FILMS / LORD DRITTE PRODUCTIONS DE/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

The Lord of the Rings, 2003, Brooch


The half-elven character dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien is portrayed by Liv Tyler in Peter Jackson’s trilogy big-screen adaptation. In the Return of the King, the third installment, Tyler wears a butterfly brooch when she is out riding. Official replicas of the pin are available from the WB studio’s site ($150 at wbshop.com).

Advertisement
5 of 8 Everett Collection

Bye Bye Birdie, 1963, Courtship Pin


Before there was Kim Kardashian to gossip about, there was Kim McAfee (played by Ann-Margret), who set off chains of relationship chitchat when she said she’d go steady with Hugo Peabody (played by Bobby Rydell) in this 1963 flick. After Hugo gave Kim his Pin, which signified their coupledom, it kickstarted their group of friends to discuss the pair's courtship in one of the movie’s most famous numbers “The Telephone Hour.” The lyrics asked all the questions we wanted to know: “Did she kiss him and cry? Did he pin the pin on? Or was he too shy?”

Advertisement
6 of 8 Everett Collection

Holiday, 1938, Initial Clip


Katherine Hepburn wore a custom clip by Paul Flato when she starred in Holiday alongside Cary Grant. The piece was Plato’s first big break into designing for Hollywood, and he went on to design pieces for six more films.

Advertisement
7 of 8 Everett Collection

Desire, 1936, Emerald Brooch


Marlene Dietrich chose an item from her own collection for her role as Madeleine de Beaupre opposite Gary Cooper in Desire. The large clip featured a jaw-dropping 97-carat emerald surrounded by diamonds, a piece created by Trabert & Hoeffer-Mauboussin.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Everett Collection

The Public Enemy, 1931, Diamond Pin


Jean Harlow stars in this Chicago mob movie. During one memorable scene in which she clutches to co-star James Cagney, you can see a beautiful diamond and platinum brooch pinned to the back of her coral silk gown.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!