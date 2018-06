Most Memorable Performances

6 of 10 Jon Furniss/WireImage

Madonna



In July, Madonna stormed the stage at London's Wembley stadium to do her part for Live Earth. "Let's hope the concerts that are happening around the world are not just about entertainment, but about starting a revolution," she declared. Though the performances by Madge and big bands like The Beastie Boys, Bon Jovi and The Police were a once in a lifetime event, the festivities were just the beginning of a three-year campaign to clean up the planet.