7 Times The Oprah Winfrey Show Made History

Long before Beyoncé was ready to run the world, we had Oprah Winfrey. Her legendary Oprah Winfrey Show ran for 25 years, and during its influential reign, you’d be hard-pressed to find a topic the talk show Queen failed to cover. A role model for grandmothers and grandchildren alike, she was—and continues to be—the definition of a boss. Even now, six years after her show's swansong, the 64-year-old OWN network founder is flourishing—though decidedly NOT running for president of the United States. And did we mention that she’s also a critically acclaimed actress, published author, longtime philanthropist, and major film producer?

In celebration of Winfrey's 64th birthday, we’ve rounded up the most iconic, most groundbreaking moments from her illustrious talk show. From Ellen DeGeneres’s coming-out interview to Tom Cruise’s infamous couch moment (not pictured, but not to be forgotten), Oprah has seen it all.

Happy birthday, Oprah! Thank you for continuing to inspire us.