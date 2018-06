Most Daring Dresses

9 of 10 Vince Flores/Celebrity

Christina Ricci



Christina Ricci made jaws drop when she walked the red carpet at the Versace Rodeo Drive Walk of Style induction in February. "I love Christina's dress-it's so sexy," said Drew Barrymore. The Atelier Versace sheer gown with the plunging neckline played up Ricci's curves to perfection. "People are going to look at you if you're in Versace," the actress said. "You might as well go for it."