Garcelle Beauvais Doubles the Fun

"I can't believe I'm pregnant with twins!" said mom-to-be Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon, arriving at a baby-themed bash to celebrate her impending arrivals. Nilon got used to the idea of double diaper duty with a little help from friends Gladys Gonzalez and actress Angie Harmon, who co-hosted an intimate shower in the back yard of Harmon's L.A. home. Even after an afternoon of baby talk, Nilon (looking radiant in Monique Lesham) was still letting it all sink in. "Other than seeing my body grow and thinking, 'Will my stomach ever go back?' it's a pretty exciting time," laughed the guest of honor. Garcelle and husband Michael Nilon welcomed twin boys on October 18th.