Diane Kruger, Olivia Palermo, and More Step Out for Montblanc's UNICEF Party

On Monday night, luxury accessories brand Montblanc held a cocktail reception and dinner in New York City to announce the launch of its latest collection benefitting UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, a charitable organization that brings education to children in low-income and developing countries and promotes worldwide literacy.

The collection was unveiled at the famous New York Public Library, an appropriate location given UNICEF's dedication to children's literacy. The launch of Montbanc's new limited-edition collection features "writing instruments, timepieces, leather goods and accessories, supporting UNICEF’s work to help the many children who are still denied access to quality education," according to a press release.

Brand ambassador Hugh Jackman attended the event, looking dapper in a navy suit and the Heritage Spirit Orbis Terrarum watch from the collection. "I've been involved three years now, and I've done some work with UNICEF over the years, in different things but this [collaboration] is very exciting to me," he told InStyle. "Because this is an ongoing 10-year commitment that Montblanc has had and for me, it's the ultimate win-win. Each time you buy, you give back."

VIDEO: Everything You Need to Know About Buying an Engagement Ring

Diane Kruger also made an appearance looking stunning in a Roberto Cavalli jumpsuit and Montblanc jewelry. "I did my own makeup and my own hair tonight," she said. "I had a very busy day so I threw something together last minute."

Olivia Palermo and her husband Johannes Huebl arrived at the NYPL together in coordinating black outfits, hers a mix of Michael Kors and Dior, and of course, a Montblanc watch and earrings. The couple browsed the different stations set up throughout the cocktail area, surveying the pens on display, and watching a calligrapher design watercolor cards for guests to take home.

Also at the event were Mr. Robot actors Rami Malek and Carly Chaikin, and Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk. Scroll down below to see our favorite looks from the glamorous night and look out for the Montblanc for UNICEF Collection, available from April 3, in Montblanc boutiques worldwide.