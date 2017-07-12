11 Times Celebrities Fully Embraced Mommy-and-Me Swimwear 

bellahadid/Instagram
Jonathan Borge
Jul 12, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

There’s something inexplicably cute about children who dress up like their parents. Perhaps it’s their miniature bodies, their awkwardness, or the fact that they couldn’t care less about what people think. But regardless, you have to admit that seeing a family in coordinating outfits is enough to make you pause, tilt your head, and say “Aw.”

At the beach, celebrities have managed to track down look-alike pieces that let them coordinate with their kids. A fully grown-up Bella Hadid has done it with mom Yolanda in similar red one-piece bathing suits. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy have done so in matching snakeskin-print one-pieces. And Mariah Carey and her son, Moroccan Scott, have rocked look-alike vests while riding a jet ski.

You don’t have to track down the same exact item of clothing, though. While designers like Victoria Beckham have in fact given us mommy-and-me collections to shop from, other stars find subtle ways to make a ‘gram-worthy moment happen. Alessandra Ambrosio and her daughter, Anja Louise, for instance, did so by simply wrapping a white towel around the little one’s shoulders.

RELATED: You Won't Believe How Much These Celebrities Look Alike

Below, 10 celebrities that’ll inspire you to coordinate with your tyke all summer long.

1 of 10 katieholmes/Instagram

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise 

Advertisement
2 of 10 beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter 

3 of 10 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick 

Advertisement
4 of 10 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

Advertisement
5 of 10 alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio and Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur 

Advertisement
6 of 10 mariahcarey/Instagram

Mariah Carey and Moroccan Scott Cannon 

Advertisement
7 of 10 jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Maxwell Drew, and Ace Knute Johnson 

Advertisement
8 of 10 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and Luna Legend 

Advertisement
9 of 10 lilyaldridge/Instagram

Lily Aldridge and Dixie Pearl Followill

Advertisement
10 of 10 jennadewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan and Everly Tatum

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!