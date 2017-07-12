11 Times Celebrities Fully Embraced Mommy-and-Me Swimwear 

There’s something inexplicably cute about children who dress up like their parents. Perhaps it’s their miniature bodies, their awkwardness, or the fact that they couldn’t care less about what people think. But regardless, you have to admit that seeing a family in coordinating outfits is enough to make you pause, tilt your head, and say “Aw.”

At the beach, celebrities have managed to track down look-alike pieces that let them coordinate with their kids. A fully grown-up Bella Hadid has done it with mom Yolanda in similar red one-piece bathing suits. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy have done so in matching snakeskin-print one-pieces. And Mariah Carey and her son, Moroccan Scott, have rocked look-alike vests while riding a jet ski.

You don’t have to track down the same exact item of clothing, though. While designers like Victoria Beckham have in fact given us mommy-and-me collections to shop from, other stars find subtle ways to make a ‘gram-worthy moment happen. Alessandra Ambrosio and her daughter, Anja Louise, for instance, did so by simply wrapping a white towel around the little one’s shoulders.

Below, 10 celebrities that’ll inspire you to coordinate with your tyke all summer long.