Molly Sims: "I Don't Dress as Well as I Used to" Since Becoming a Mom

Molly Sims is sick. Why? "When you have kids you're always sick," says the 42-year-old mother of Brooks, 3, and Scarlett, 1. “I've had this cough for a week and a half, it's ridiculous.” And yet she soldiers on, not just with our call, but with making plans for her and the kids to visit husband Scott Stuber, who's in Atlanta filming a movie; writing a follow-up to her first book, The Everyday Supermodel ($19; amazon.com); and gearing up to launch a lifestyle channel on YouTube that will mirror the original beauty, fashion, health, and home content on her site, mollysims.com. “It's like, ‘work hard, play hard,’” she says of life now. “It's also trying to be really organized in a very unorganized situation because things happen out of your control. I've never experienced more guilt in my life than being a mom.” Below, Sims shares her morning routine, the TV shows she’ll stay up late to watch, and how her style has changed since having two kids.

What time do you wake up?

"Six-thirty. My daughter wakes up then too, and I let her lay there babbling until almost seven. Then my son will wake up, usually around seven. I'm on my own because Scott is currently filming a movie, and I have three dogs. So we go down, flip on the coffee machine, make bottles, play, and eat breakfast. It starts and then it just doesn't stop."

What’s the first thing you do after the kids go to bed?

"I drink wine."

Is there one TV show that you stay up late to watch?

"I've just binge-watched the O.J. Simpson Lifetime movie, and I'm about to start watching The Night Manager. I watched Making a Murderer. I binge-watched The Affair—I’m dying for it to come back on. I haven't started my fourth season of House of Cards yet, but I've got to start that soon."

Name something you haven't done in 12 months that you can't wait to do again.

"Read more than, like, five pages without falling asleep."

Kids’ snack that you can't resist?

"I eat the M&M's out of my kids' trail mix."

How did your style change once you had your first child and has it changed again since having a second?

"Well, thank god leggings are back in with a vengeance and tennis shoes are now cool to wear. I definitely never really wore tennis shoes up until probably two years ago. I know that sounds weird, but I just wore them to workout. I just can't be in heels all day—it's just not comfortable. I feel like I don't dress as well as I used to, and I don't feel as done up as I used to feel. So, it's definitely changed—it's changed for the worse [laughs]."

Does that bother you, especially since you are in the public eye?

"I could sit here and lie to you and say it doesn’t but it does. I want to look good; I want to feel good. I have this whole part in my book about how if you feel good, you look good, and if you look good, you feel good. I know it sounds weird, but if I start to dress sloppy it affects how I am. When I put a little bit of effort in, I end up feeling better."

Any mom hacks that make it easier for you to get ready in the morning?

"I definitely have an idea the night before of what I'm going to wear, and I always keep a pair of heels in my car. I always keep a makeup bag in my car now, too."

When’s the last time your kids made you cry?

"Four days ago. We were sitting there having bottle time and I had her on my lap and he was sitting next to me, and they started holding hands. I'm not going to lie, a tear might have fallen."