whitelogo
whitelogo
Molly Shannon
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Molly Shannon
SAG Awards
All the Celebrities Wearing Time’s Up Pins at the 2018 SAG Awards
Jan 21, 2018 @ 9:45 pm
Videos
Katy Perry’s New Music Vid Stars Your Favorite TV Actors
Aug 24, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Celebrity
Nick Jonas Is Molly Shannon's Instagram Coach
Aug 09, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Molly Shannon and Toni Collette Have a Wild Night Out in
Fun Mom Dinner
Jul 05, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
Watch Sarah Jessica Parker's Dance-Off Against Molly Shannon on the
Divorce
Set
May 11, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Awards & Events
5 Things That Went Down at the Independent Spirit Awards
Feb 26, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
TV Shows
Why My Parents Love HBO's
Divorce
Dec 08, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Most Recent
Beauty Products & Tools
16 Celebrities Share the Winter Beauty Essentials They Actually Use
Feb 01, 2016 @ 8:00 pm
Sundance Film Festival
#Sundance2016: The Good, the Great, + the Head-Scratchers
Jan 28, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Sundance Film Festival
How to Snag Molly Shannon and Maude Apatow’s Cute Sundance Necklace for Yourself
Jan 24, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Sundance Film Festival
Judd Apatow Is the Most Doting Dad at Sundance 2016
Jan 22, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
The Star-Studded Full Trailer for
Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp
Is Finally Here
Jul 02, 2015 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Watch the First Teaser for
Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp
Jun 23, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
Movies
Molly Shannon Is in a Very Sad Movie and Couldn’t Be Happier About It
Jun 15, 2015 @ 4:15 pm
Movies
Me & Earl & the Dying Girl
Star Olivia Cooke: "I'm the Dying Girl in Every Single Thing"
Jun 12, 2015 @ 5:45 am
Videos
Watch Molly Shannon Sing Nonsense Karaoke to TLC's "Waterfalls"
Jun 10, 2015 @ 8:30 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!