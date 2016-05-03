This Might Be the Most Inspiring Barbie We've Ever Seen

Misty Copeland is the human embodiment of your childhood dreams — a principal ballerina for the American Ballet Theater (ICYMI, the first African American to do so for the ABT) and now, she's got her own Barbie. Mattel has spent the better part of the last two years revamping Barbie's image (yay body positivity, diversity, and realism!). Now they're expanding their Sheroes line of Barbies with Misty Copeland!

So excited, I'm taking over @people_style today! Follow me all day to see the launch of my new @Barbie Doll and me prepping for the Met Ball! #youcanbeanything A photo posted by Misty Copeland (@mistyonpointe) on May 2, 2016 at 6:14am PDT

Misty's Barbie follows Zendaya and Ava DuVernay, who both also got their own Barbie, as the company makes efforts to make more relatable and inspirational Barbies. Misty Copeland was really vocal in making sure the Barbie really looked like her. Misty's Barbie has her envious muscle definition, is her actual skin tone, and comes with her extreme flexibility. If only the Barbie came with her elegance and poise.

