And The 2014 Miss Golden Globe Title Goes To....

Sosie Bacon is 2014 Miss Golden Globe! The 21-year-old daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick was revealed last night during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle's star-studded event at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood, and she didn't end the night before getting some sound advice from last year's Miss Golden Globe, Francesa Eastwood. "Wear comfortable shoes while you’re onstage because you’re going to be standing a lot," Eastwood laughed. "And bring snacks at the backstage, I was eating the whole time."

Bacon will be joining an elite group of women—including Rumer Willis, Dakota Johnson, and even Melanie Griffith—who have each made their debut onstage during the Golden Globes ceremony. "I’m so excited because I feel like everybody who has done it have really gone on to [do] some incredible things," Bacon told InStyle.com. Don't miss the young starlet at the 71st Golden Globes award show airing live on Sunday, January 12, 2014 and in the meantime, look through our gallery to see which of Hollywood's big stars toasted to Bacon's new title and kicked off the start of award season.

MORE:

• See What Everyone Wore to Last Year's Golden Globes!

• Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Are Hosting the Golden Globes!

• Go Backstage at the 2013 Golden Globes