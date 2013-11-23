And The 2014 Miss Golden Globe Title Goes To....

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
Josephine Cusumano
Nov 22, 2013 @ 8:55 pm

Sosie Bacon is 2014 Miss Golden Globe! The 21-year-old daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick was revealed last night during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle's star-studded event at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood, and she didn't end the night before getting some sound advice from last year's Miss Golden Globe, Francesa Eastwood. "Wear comfortable shoes while you’re onstage because you’re going to be standing a lot," Eastwood laughed. "And bring snacks at the backstage, I was eating the whole time."

Bacon will be joining an elite group of women—including Rumer Willis, Dakota Johnson, and even Melanie Griffith—who have each made their debut onstage during the Golden Globes ceremony. "I’m so excited because I feel like everybody who has done it have really gone on to [do] some incredible things," Bacon told InStyle.com. Don't miss the young starlet at the 71st Golden Globes award show airing live on Sunday, January 12, 2014 and in the meantime, look through our gallery to see which of Hollywood's big stars toasted to Bacon's new title and kicked off the start of award season.

1 of 10 Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Francesca Eastwood and Sosie Bacon

posed together during the 2014 Miss Golden Globe revealing party where Eastwood (in Dolce amp Gabbana) passed down her title to Bacon."I’ve never done anything like this before," Bacon (in Rhea Costa) revealed to InStyle.com. "I’ve always been kind of sheltered from the press, so being able to kind of come out and have interviews like this is fun and cool."

2 of 10 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Malin Akerman

came out to celebrate Miss Golden Globe 2014 presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle at Fig amp Olive in West Hollywood where Akerman (in Naeem Khan) revealed to InStyle.com that she consults her stylist Orlee Winer on her red carpet looks. "I did take a selfie tonight and sent it, and she told me which shoe to do with it. It feels very ‘50s to me and a little Audrey Hepburn-ish."

3 of 10 Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

Abigail Breslin

was among the star-studded attendees who helped toast Sosie Bacon as Miss Golden Globe 2014 at the Los Angeles Mediterranean hotspot, Fig & Olive.

4 of 10 Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Lizzy Caplan

also attended the revealing party of Miss Golden Globe 2014 held in West Hollywood. Caplan (in Reem Acra) was especially happy to run into Malin Akerman two days in a row, “I did a really fun roundtable yesterday with Akerman,” she said to InStyle.com.

5 of 10 Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

wowed in a black embellished Sass and Bide frock. “I just saw the dress for this and I was like, it’s cute, it’s comfortable, it’s fun and different,” Hyland said to InStyle.com

6 of 10 Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Kellan Lutz

looked dapper at the 2014 Golden Globes event. “I am glad to see a lot of familiar faces,” Lutz said to InStyle.com. “I’ve been out of town and I miss my friends and it is great being here.”

7 of 10 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

James Marsden

came out to celebrate the upcoming 2014 Golden Globes dressed in a sleek Calvin Klein suit. The actor spent the evening catching up with friends including Malin Akerman and Lizzy Caplan.

8 of 10 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Colin Farrell

looked dapper in a Dolce & Gabbana suit for the 2014 Golden Globes event in Los Angeles. The actor took his sister Claudine as his plus one and made the most of the evening by reuniting with his old friend, Jeremy Piven.

9 of 10 Michael Buckner/Getty Images for InStyle

Jeremy Piven

showed off his Movember mustache at the kick off party for the 2014 Golden Globes in West Hollywood. “I’m having a hard time parting with it and I’m afraid of my razor now,” Piven (in Domenico Vacca) said to InStyle.com “Is it bad? I could bring it down a bit!”

10 of 10 Michael Buckner/Getty Images for InStyle

Mindy Kaling and Sosie Bacon

celebrated Bacon's new title as Miss Golden Globe 2014 during the revealing party in West Hollywood. “I just came from work,” said 'The Mindy Project’ star to InStyle.com, who wore a Catherine Malandrino jacket paired with a Charlotte Ronson dress.

