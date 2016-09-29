Miranda Kerr Shows Off Her Toned Abs in an Off-the-Shoulder Top

Brandi Fowler
Sep 29, 2016

Miranda Kerr is just one more star who knows how to pull off a monochromatic look right. The Victoria's Secret supermodel showed off her fall street style as she stepped out in Los Angeles Wednesday, rocking a cropped black off-the-shoulder top, and belted, black, cropped skinny jeans ripped at the knee.

Kerr revealed a bit of her toned stomach in the belly-baring top, and completed her look with black ballet flats. She flashed her huge diamond engagement ring as she ran errands around the city, rocked a bold rep lip, and wore her hair slicked back into a ponytail.

The brunette stunner, 33, who is set to tie the knot with Snapchat CEO Billionaire Evan Spiegel, 26, shared a sweet snap of them earlier this month that showed the duo posing together in a black-and-white photo. In it, Kerr wears an shoulder-baring black top and smiles at the camera, as she wraps her arms around Spiegel with her diamond stunner on display. Spiegel, coordinating with her in a black T-shirt, looks back at her lovingly with a smile.

Given Kerr's chic style, there's no doubt the wedding dress she chooses for their big day will be breathtaking.

