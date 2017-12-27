whitelogo
Lifestyle
The Water Bottle Your Favorite Celebs Are Currently Obsessed with
Dec 27, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Minka Kelly Comes Forward with New Harvey Weinstein Allegations
Oct 13, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Food & Drink
Find Out Why These Stars Are Playing with Their Food
Aug 10, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
You Won't Believe How Much These Celebrities Look Alike
Apr 20, 2016 @ 6:00 am
Celebrity
Minka Kelly on Her Girl Squad: "Love from Women Is Like Nothing Else"
Mar 12, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Moms Night Out! Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian, and Jenna Dewan Tatum Light Up Balthazar Getty's Birthday Party
Jan 24, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Street Style
The Surprising Celebrity Swimwear Trend That's Taking Over the Streets
Jul 30, 2015 @ 2:30 pm
Most Recent
Street Style
Found It: The Celeb-Favorite Dress of the Summer
Jul 18, 2015 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Alison Brie's Dream
Lip Sync Battle
Teammate? Anna Kendrick
Jul 15, 2015 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
This is How Minka Kelly Is Celebrating International Women's Day
Mar 08, 2015 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Busy Phillips Shares Her Biggest Wardrobe Mishap
Aug 21, 2014 @ 1:32 pm
Beauty
BFFs Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly Debut New Long Bobs
Jun 02, 2014 @ 1:15 pm
Hair Color
Great Hair at Any Age! See the Best Hairstyles For Your 20s, 30s, 40s, and Beyond
Jul 16, 2013 @ 4:29 pm
Celebrity
Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly Celebrate the Opening of Helmut Newton's New Exhibit
Jun 28, 2013 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Exclusive Inside the Party: The Beverly Hilton Pool Relaunch With Lea Michele, Minka Kelly, and More
May 24, 2013 @ 11:30 am
Hair Color
Minka Kelly Isn’t a Brunette Anymore! See Her Blonde Hair Makeover
Apr 23, 2013 @ 3:40 pm
Fashion Week
The Heart Truth Red Dress Fashion Show 2013: Celebrities Walk for a Cause!
Feb 06, 2013 @ 10:55 pm
Celebrity
Misha Nonoo: The Rising Designer Celebrities Love
Dec 12, 2012 @ 5:48 pm
Movies
Actresses Who Played Jackie Kennedy Onassis: Minka Kelly and More!
Aug 21, 2012 @ 12:05 pm
Health & Fitness
Minka Kelly Turns 32: Read Her Stay-Healthy Tips
Jun 24, 2012 @ 10:00 am
Red Carpet
Weekend Outfit Idea: The Little White Dress
Jun 22, 2012 @ 4:05 pm
Makeup
Summer Nail Polish Shades We Love: Celebrity Edition!
Jun 06, 2012 @ 11:40 am
Celebrity
Party Weekend: Celebrity-Packed Polo Classic and More!
Jun 04, 2012 @ 4:30 pm
